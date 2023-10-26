Florida's DeSantis bans pro-Palestinian group from state campuses

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, U.S., October 20, 2023. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

Florida's university system, working with Governor Ron DeSantis, ordered state colleges to shut down a pro-Palestinian student organization on campuses, outlawing the group whose national leadership backed Hamas' attack on Israel.

The State University System of Florida said chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) had to be disbanded as part of what it called a crackdown in the Republican-led state on-campus demonstrations that provide "harmful support for terrorist groups."

"Based on the National SJP's support of terrorism, in consultation with Governor DeSantis, the student chapters must be deactivated," the system's Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote in a memo to university leaders.

DeSantis, a candidate for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, has taken a hard line against Palestinians, suggesting Gazan civilians be denied water and utilities until Hamas releases the more than 200 hostages it took in a deadly 7 October attack on Israel.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida said DeSantis' actions were unconstitutional.

"Instead of keeping students and the Jewish community safe, the government is simply silencing ideas it doesn't like," Howard Simon, the group's interim executive director, said in a statement.

Administrators at some U.S. universities criticized the National SJP after the group termed Hamas' attack "a historic win for the Palestinian resistance" and called for a "day of resistance" on Oct. 12 with demonstrations by its chapters at over 200 colleges in America and CaFnada.

In his memo, Rodrigues said National SJP identified itself as part of Hamas' "resistance" and it was a felony under Florida law "to provide material support ... to a designated foreign terrorist organization."

The National SJP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"Governor DeSantis continues to disrespect American values such as freedom of speech to extend his political power," the University of Florida SJP chapter told the Tampa Bay Times.

SJP also has a chapter at the University of South Florida, a spokesman for Rodrigues said.

Tensions between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian students have led to harassment and assaults at U.S. universities since the Hamas attack and Israel's subsequent siege and bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas' 1988 founding charter called for Israel's destruction, and the group is branded an extreme organization by Canada, Egypt, the European Union, Israel, Japan and the United States.