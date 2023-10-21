'The fewer people left alive, the fewer aid needed, right?' mocks Al Jazeera columnist Belén Fernández

A man works on a truck carrying aid on the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Al Jazeera columnist Belén Fernández has criticised the move of allowing only 20 trucks of aid for Gazans a day, terming it as a PR stunt.

In an opinion article on Al-Jazeera Saturday (21 October), she said the 20 trucks of humanitarian aid that entered Gaza are just a distraction from Israel's continuing murderous war on the Palestinians.

She said this situation highlights the irony of needing fewer supplies if fewer people survive.

"Real help would mean lifting the over 16-year blockade that has restricted everything from basic medical supplies to everyday necessities," she added.

Fernández said, "They only managed to enter Gaza on Saturday morning after another nighttime killing spree by Israeli warplanes, which killed at least 46 Palestinians.

"A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday affirmed that, 'in light of President Biden's demand, Israel will not thwart humanitarian supplies from Egypt as long as it is only food, water, and medicine for the civilian population in the southern Gaza Strip,'" she wrote.

"Biden, it seems, was a tad more excited about the PR stunt than everyone's favorite "moral army", she added.