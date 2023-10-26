Family of Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli strike, network says

Al Jazeera said the wife, son and daughter of one of its correspondents in Gaza were killed on Wednesday night in an Israeli air strike that the Hamas-run enclave's health ministry said killed at least 25 people.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike, which the network said hit the area where Wael al-Dahdouh's family had fled to following an Israeli warning as it plans a Gaza ground incursion.

"Their home was targeted in the Nuseirat camp in the centre of Gaza, where they had sought refuge after being displaced by the initial bombardment in their neighborhood, following Prime Minister Netanyahu's call for all civilians to move south," Al Jazeera said in a statement.

Al Jazeera said other members of Dahdouh's family were buried under the rubble. The network broadcast live footage of Dahdouh crying as he saw family members laying lifeless in hospital.

"The network strongly condemns the indiscriminate targeting and killing of innocent civilians in Gaza, which has led to the loss of Wael Al-Dahdouh's family and countless others," Al Jazeera said.