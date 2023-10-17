Explainer: What is happening with the aid for Gaza

Palestinians wait to buy bread outside a bakery, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 14, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Gaza has been battered by Israeli strikes.

The besieged enclave, where food and water supplies are fast running out for its 2.3 million people, is now in dire need of aid.

Hundreds of tonnes of necessary supplies from several countries and NGOs have lined up in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula just south of Gaza.

But it remains stuck.

At a press conference, Juliette Touma, director of communications at the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said no supplies had come into Gaza for UNRWA or other UN agencies.

"No supplies have come into Gaza since October 7," she said at a press conference on Monday. "Nothing – no fuel, no food, no water, no other types of assistance."

The entry of the aid hinges on where it is to come from and who will deny or allow it.

Where can aid enter?

The aid can enter through the Rafah crossing, the only path from Gaza that is not controlled by Israel.

The Rafah crossing goes from Gaza to Egypt.

This crossing is also a vital link between Gaza and the rest of the world.

Currently, a 100 trucks carrying aid are awaiting the greenlight from Israel to cross into Gaza.

Several countries such as Turkey, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have sent plane loads of aid to El Arish Airport in Sinai.

The other two crossings in Gaza Beit Hanoon and Karem Abu Salem have both been closed since coming under siege.

The Rafah crossing has been repeatedly bombed by Israel, according to Al Jazeera.

But the Israeli military could "neither confirm nor deny" the attacks.

But if Israel doesn't control the Rafah crossing, what is the hold up?

An Egyptian worry

Although Egyptian officials have said they haven't closed the crossing, it has been rendered inoperable by the barrage of Israel bombings.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said that Cairo aims to keep the crossing operational but is waiting for a green light from Israel which is not "co-operating", according to Reuters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meanwhile, says Israel's concern is that if the crossing is opened, Hamas could seize or destroy the aid meant for Gazans.

Another concern is that the crossing could be used to drive Palestinians out of Gaza.

Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon has already said that people in Gaza could just relocate to the "endless expanse" of the Sinai Desert in Egypt.

The way to Sinai is through the crossing.

Will aid be made available?

The availability of aid largely depends on US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel, and then later Jordan, on Wednesday.

Blinken has said Biden would meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to formulate a plan for the aid.

Officials of the WHO have also held discussions with Egyptian officials about the passage of aid.