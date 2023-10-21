EU staffers criticise von der Leyen's 'uncontrolled' support of Israel

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a statement at the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, 7 March 2022 Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

As Gaza is continuously bombed by Israel, more than 800 European Union officials working around the world have written to the bloc's chief, Ursula von der Leyen, criticising her "uncontrolled" support of Israel, reports Al Jazeera.

The signatories of the letter, which Al Jazeera has seen, say they "hardly recognise the values of the EU", claiming there is a "seeming indifference demonstrated over the past few days by our institution towards the ongoing massacre of civilians in the Gaza Strip, in disregard for human rights and international humanitarian law".

They say they are saddened by the Commission's "double standards", as it considers the blockade of Ukraine by Russia as an act of terror, but Israel's blockade of Gaza is "completely ignored".

"If Israel does not stop immediately, the whole Gaza Strip and its inhabitants will be erased from the planet," the letter reads.

"We urge you [von der Leyen] to call, together with the leaders of the whole Union, for a ceasefire and for the protection of civilian life. This is at the core of the EU existence," they said, warning that "the EU risks losing all credibility".

The call on von der Leyen comes after other signs of political friction in the West, with reports that US diplomats are preparing a "dissent cable" on the Middle East war, a document criticising Washington's policy that goes to the State Department leaders.

The European Commission said it was aware of the letter and is ready to engage with staff members and European citizens to understand their opinions.

"The President has said on several occasions that 'there is no contradiction in standing in solidarity with Israel and acting on the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people,'" a Commission spokesperson told Al Jazeera.

"She has also said, 'There can be no hesitation on our [EU] side: Europe will always be on the side of humanity and of human rights.'"

An EU source, requesting anonymity, told Al Jazeera that the letter was unlikely to change EU policy, "but it shows the growing divide between many staff members who want to see international law applied across the globe".