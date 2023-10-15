Estimated one million people displaced in first week of Gaza war: UN agency

Palestinians queue as they wait to fill cans with fuel, amid shortages of fuel, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues, at a petrol station in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An estimated one million people have been displaced in the first seven days of the conflict in Gaza, the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees said Sunday.

"An estimated one million people have been displaced in the first seven days" of the war in Gaza, UNRWA Director of Communications Juliette Touma told AFP.

About half a million Gaza residents have taken refuge in UN shelters across the territory and are running out of water said Touma. "Gaza is running dry," she said, adding that U.N. teams have also begun to ration water.

Touma said a quarter of a million people in Gaza moved to shelters over the past 24 hours, the majority of which are U.N. schools where "clean water has actually run out," said Inas Hamdan, another UNRWA spokeswoman.

The United Nations and several humanitarian groups have sharply criticized Israel's evacuation calls for Gaza residents.

"Moving more than one million people across a densely populated war zone to a place with no food, water, or accommodation, when the entire territory of Gaza is under siege, is extremely dangerous - and in some cases, simply not possible," UN chief Antonio Guterres said on X, formerly Twitter.