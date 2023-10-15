Egypt's President Sisi in talks to get aid to Gaza, presidency says

People with Egyptian flags cheer next to a convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians by Egyptian NGOs, as they wait for an agreement on the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the city of Al-Arish in Egypt&#039;s Sinai peninsula, Egypt, October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
People with Egyptian flags cheer next to a convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians by Egyptian NGOs, as they wait for an agreement on the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the city of Al-Arish in Egypt's Sinai peninsula, Egypt, October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer

Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is in talks with international and regional partners to enable aid deliveries into Gaza and to de-escalate the fighting there, his office said on Sunday.

Israeli bombardments on the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing into Egypt, the main crossing out of Gaza not controlled by Israel, have disrupted operations there.

Aid from several countries has been building up in Egypt's Sinai peninsula due to a failure to reach a deal enabling its safe delivery to Gaza and enabling evacuations of some foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Saturday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is "fast becoming untenable".

The statement from Sisi's office also said Egypt rejected any plan to displace Palestinians "to the detriment of other countries," and said Egypt's own security was a red line.

Sisi also proposed a summit to discuss the crisis, according to the statement.

