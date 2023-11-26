Egypt receives lists for 13 Israelis and 39 Palestinians for release today

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
26 November, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 08:46 pm

An ambulance believed to be carrying hostages released as part of a deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, drives near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel November 26, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ambulance believed to be carrying hostages released as part of a deal between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, drives near the Israel-Gaza border, in Israel November 26, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Egypt received lists of 13 Israelis and 39 Palestinians scheduled for release on Sunday, the third batch in the four-day truce deal brokered by Egypt and Qatar, Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), said in a statement.

"The truce is proceeding without roadblocks," the statement said, adding that 120 aid tucks crossed from Egypt to Gaza on Sunday including two fuel trucks and two with gas for cooking.

