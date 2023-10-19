Jordan, Egypt leaders reject Israeli policy of 'collective punishment of people in Gaza' 

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 09:26 pm

Jordan, Egypt leaders reject Israeli policy of 'collective punishment of people in Gaza' 

Egypt and Jordan have played roles as intermediaries between Israeli and Palestinian authorities, given that they were the first Arab nations to to normalize relations with Israel in 1979 and 1994, respectively

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Jordan's King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi denounced the policy of collective punishment, including siege, starvation, or displacement of people in Gaza.

Both leaders rejected any attempt at the forced displacement of Gazans into Jordan or Egypt during their talks in Cairo, and reiterated the call to immediately stop the war on Gaza, protect civilians, lift the siege, and deliver humanitarian aid to the people there, reports Arab News. 

If the war does not stop and expands, it threatens to plunge the entire region into a catastrophe, they said.

Both leaders reiterated that the Baptist Hospital bombing in Gaza was a dangerous escalation, reaffirming their condemnation of this heinous crime against innocent and defenseless civilians, according to state media Petra.

The talks also covered the firm position of the two counties towards the Palestinian cause, and the need for the Palestinian people to attain their legitimate rights on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, Petra added.

Egypt and Jordan were the first Arab states to normalise relations with Israel, in 1979 and 1994 respectively, and have since been key mediators between Israeli and Palestinian officials.

 

