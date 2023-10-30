Doctors say hospital evacuation 'impossible' after Israeli warning; death toll in Gaza rises above 8,000

Plumes of smoke rise during Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, October 29, 2023. REUTERS/Yasser Qudih

Fears of a possible strike on Gaza's Al-Quds Hospital grow after Israel ordered its "immediate" evacuation and as bombardment continues; The World Health Organization says it is "deeply concerned".

At least 8,005 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israeli attacks since October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed in Hamas's attack in Israel.

Summary

The Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza says Israel has told them to evacuate Al-Quds, a key hospital in Gaza City

The organisation says there are patients in intensive care units and babies in incubators, and moving them is impossible

Around 14,000 civilians are also understood to be sheltering in the hospital and its grounds

The hospital area has been hit all day by air strikes as Israel reports killing "dozens of terrorists" in Gaza on Sunday

More children have been killed in Gaza in the last three weeks than the total killed in conflicts around the world in every year since 2019, the non-governmental group Save the Children said

Ten trucks carrying relief supplies have been allowed into Gaza from Egypt - a day after thousands broke into depots to take basic supplies

An Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin has killed at least two Palestinians

Israel has been bombing Gaza since the 7 October Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 people and saw 230 people kidnapped as hostages

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 8,000 people have been killed since Israel's retaliatory bombing began

9:45am

'Impeding aid deliveries could constitute a crime' - ICC

After visiting the Rafah crossing with Gaza and Egypt, International Criminal Court's top prosecutor Karim Khan said that impeding aid deliveries for Gaza could constitute a war crime and that there must be an effort by Israel to ensure vital supplies are allowed in.

"Civilians must receive food and water," he said. "I saw trucks full of goods, full of humanitarian assistance, stuck in Egypt where no one needs them. Stuck in Egypt, away from hungry mouths and bleeding wounds. These supplies must get to civilians in Gaza without delay".

He said that Israel had "clear obligations in its war with Hamas. Not just moral obligations but legal obligations to comply with the laws of armed conflict".

Khan added that "this principle applies to Hamas, in firing indiscriminate rockets into Israel".

He said he was also concerned about a spike in the number of reported incidents of attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians on the West Bank.

9:30am

Reuters, Al Jazeera journalists 'targeted' in Lebanon strike – Report

The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) investigation into the killing of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah, 37, in southern Lebanon on October 13, has found that "It is unlikely that the journalists were mistaken for combatants."

"They had been in the open for more than an hour, on the top of a hill" and "were wearing helmets and bullet-proof waistcoats marked 'press'."

Six other journalists, including Al Jazeera cameraperson Elie Brakhia and reporter Carmen Joukhadar, were wounded in the two air attacks, which hit the village of Alma al-Shaab in quick succession.

9:15am

US pressured Israel to restore communications: Report

The US pressured Israel to restore telecommunications to the besieged Gaza Strip, the Washington Post reports.

A Senior US official who spoke to the Washington Post anonymously said that the US "made it clear" communications "had to be turned back on".

"The communications are back on. They need to stay back on," the official also reportedly said, adding that Israel had not given a reason for why it had cut communications on Friday.

9:00am

Israeli nightly raid expands to occupied West Bank's Nablus

The major Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank's city of Jenin has now expanded to Nablus in the territory's central region.

It's unclear if Israeli forces detained Palestinians during the Nablus operation, but a video posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on X, formerly Twitter, showed several armoured vehicles driving though a street of Nablus before dawn on Monday.

قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تقتحم مدينة نابلس في الضفة الغربية#حرب_غزة #فيديو pic.twitter.com/PwvoQV5nZe— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) October 30, 2023

8:45am

No US boots on ground in Israel or Gaza: Kamala Harris

US Vice-President Kamala Harris has reiterated that the US has no intention or plans to send combat troops to Israel or Gaza.

"We have absolutely no intention nor do we have any plans to send combat troops into Israel or Gaza, period," she said in an interview on 60 Minutes. The US, she said, was providing Israel with advice, equipment and diplomatic support.

"Israel, without any question, has a right to defend itself. That being said, it is very important that there be no conflation between Hamas and the Palestinians. The Palestinians deserve equal measures of safety and security, self-determination and dignity, and we have been very clear that the rules of war must be adhered to and that there be humanitarian aid that flows," she said

The US, she added, wanted to prevent the conflict from escalating and she also warned Iran not to get involved.

8:30am

'Significant damage' reported on Turkish hospital in Gaza after Israeli strike nearby

Dr Subhi Sukeyk, the director of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, reported "significant damage" to the medical facility following renewed and multiple Israeli bombings on nearby targets.

The hospital is the only medical centre in Gaza capable of handling cancer cases.

In recent weeks, it has already stopped some of its services due to Israel preventing fuel from being allowed into the territory.

There are an estimated 9,000 cancer patients in Gaza, which has a population of about 2.3 million.

8:00am

WHO Chief's "humble plea for ceasefire"

The Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has shared a "humble plea for ceasefire and peace" on X.

In the post shared a few hours ago, Tedros who is from Tigray in Ethiopia shared his own experiences of growing up around war as a child.

"As a child trapped in the shadows of war, I intimately knew its smell, sounds and sights," he said. "I empathise deeply with those now caught in the middle of conflict, feeling their pain as if it were my own."

A humble plea for ceasefire and peace.



As a child trapped in the shadows of war, I intimately knew its smell, sounds and sights.



I empathize deeply with those now caught in the middle of conflict, feeling their pain as if it were my own.



War brings only devastation, horror,… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 29, 2023

7:30am

Israel's security chief warns of "eruption" of violence in West Bank

The head of Israel's domestic security agency Shin Bet has warned there are "fears" of an "eruption" of violence in the West Bank, Israeli media have reported.

Ronen Bar, the head of Shin Bet warned that there had been "a rise in violence by settlers [and] incidents between settlers and Palestinians that result in the deaths of Palestinians," the Times of Israel reported Israel's Channel 12 as saying.

Bar gave the warnings to Israel's war cabinet, army and wider cabinet, according to the Israeli media reports.

7:15am

'Everyone terrified' at Gaza hospital - doctor

The Israeli military issued an evacuation order for the hospital on Sunday, but staff have said that moving the hundreds of patients currently being treated there would not be possible.

BBC News tonight received a message from an unnamed doctor at the clinic saying that "heavy bombardment has now begun in the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital".

"Everyone, Everyone, especially the children, is terrified," he said. "They bomb the [residential] towers behind the hospital."

BBC earlier received a voice note from an unnamed Gaza resident who said: "They have bombed two residential towers and now they're bombing the third one. God protect us."

Footage thought to have been shot from inside the hospital showed rooms filled with dust and windows blown out.

7:00am

'Striking Al-Quds Hospital would be war crime'

Kenneth Roth, a former executive director of Human Rights Watch, has warned that Israel could be violating humanitarian laws and rules of engagement, and could be charged with a war crime if it goes ahead with its threat to target Gaza's Al-Quds Hospital.

"When you have 14,000 people in the hospital, many in critical situations where they can't be moved, an evacuation order doesn't suffice," Roth told Al Jazeera.

"It is wrong to suggest that whatever military advantage coming from hitting the supposed Hamas facility underneath would justify the disproportionate harm to civilians," he added.

6:45am

Israel pounds Gaza's north as it steps up ground assault

Palestinians in northern Gaza reported fierce air and artillery strikes early on Monday as Israeli troops backed by tanks pressed into the enclave with a ground assault that drew increased international calls for the protection of civilians.

Israeli air strikes hit areas near Gaza City's Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals, and Palestinian fighters clashed with Israeli forces in a border area east of the city of Khan Younis, in the enclave's south, Palestinian media reported.

There was no comment from Hamas or the Israeli military on the fighting early on Monday. Reuters was not able to confirm the reports.

6:30am

3,195 children killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza; 1,000 buried under rubble: NGO

Israel's bombardment of Gaza has taken an unprecedented toll on children in particular.

Save the Children's analysis of the numbers reveals a particularly harrowing fact – the number of children killed in Gaza since October 7, 3,195, is higher than the total number of children killed in conflicts around the world annually since 2019.

And the number is likely to be higher – with 1,000 children also reporting missing, and most likely buried under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli bombing.

3,195 children killed in #Gaza in just three weeks has surpassed the annual number of children killed across the world's conflict zones since 2019. We are calling for an immediate ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/vrEQ846tPB— Save the Children International (@save_children) October 29, 2023

6:15am

Hezbollah says it downs Israeli drone in south Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Sunday it shot down an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile, the first time it has announced such an incident, as clashes on the Lebanese border escalate.

The drone was hit near Khiam, about 5 km (3 miles) from the border with Israel, and was seen falling in Israeli territory, Hezbollah added. Two security sources in Lebanon said it was the first time Hezbollah had announced downing an Israeli drone.

The Israeli Defence Ministry did not provide comment. Israel's military, which claimed more strikes on what it described as Hezbollah targets on Sunday, also did not comment.

6:00am

Gaza under nonstop Israeli strikes overnight; Hamas attack reported near Erez crossing

At least 16 people have been killed in northern Gaza's al-Saftawi area after Israeli forces carried out two successive air attacks on a house owned by the Jouma family, killing some of those who were injured in the first strike as well as nearby residents who rushed to rescue the victims.

Dozens are feared killed or injured in Jabalia after a house owned by the Khatib family was hit while at least 10 people were reported killed and dozens injured by air attacks on a residence in al-Zawayda and nearby al-Maghazi in central Gaza. Additionally, seven people were reported killed and several others wounded following an Israeli air attack on a house owned by the Kurd family in southern Gaza.

A major bombardment was also captured on video in another northern district of Tal al-Hawa, but there were no immediate details about casualties.

Khan Younis in southern Gaza also came under heavy air attacks and artillery shelling. The Al-Shati refugee camp, Shujaiya and Zeitoun in central Gaza have also faced new waves of Israeli bombardments.

Hamas's al-Qassam Brigade fighters say they have targeted the Beit Hanoon crossing, known as Erez in Israel, with shells and rockets.

