Death toll of Palestinian journalists reaches 100 from 7 October: Al Jazeera
Palestinian journalist Muhammed Abu Hweidy killed in an Israeli air raid on his home in the east of Gaza City on Saturday
The number of Palestinian journalists died after the start of the new round of escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict reached one hundred, the Al Jazeera television channel said.
