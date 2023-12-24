Death toll of Palestinian journalists reaches 100 from 7 October: Al Jazeera

Mourners, including colleagues, carry the bodies of Palestinian journalists Mohammed Soboh and Saeed al-Taweel, who were killed when an Israeli missile hit a building while they were outside reporting, at a hospital in Gaza City, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh

The number of Palestinian journalists died after the start of the new round of escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict reached one hundred, the Al Jazeera television channel said.

Palestinian journalist Muhammed Abu Hweidy killed in an Israeli air raid on his home in the east of Gaza City on Saturday became the latest victim, the TV channel said.