Death toll in Gaza Strip 84% higher than 50-day conflict in 2014: UN report

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
21 October, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 04:57 pm

Related News

Death toll in Gaza Strip 84% higher than 50-day conflict in 2014: UN report

Since start of conflict on Oct. 7, 4,137 people killed in Gaza, which is 84% higher than 2,251 Palestinians who died in 50-day conflict in 2014, says report

TBS Report
21 October, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 04:57 pm
A view of residential buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in Zahra City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Gaza City, October 21, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Shadi Tabatibi
A view of residential buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in Zahra City, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Gaza City, October 21, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Shadi Tabatibi

The number of people killed during the continuing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since 7 October is 84% higher than those lost during the 50 day conflict in 2014, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reported on Friday (20 October). 

Titled 'Hostilities in the Gaza Strip and Israel', the UNOCHA cited the Health Ministry in Gaza, who reported that since the conflict began, 4,137 people have been killed. This is an 84% increase over the 2,251 Palestinians killed in 2014.

Today (21 October) an additional 352 Palestinians have been killed with 60% of those being women and children.

"About 1.4 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) are estimated in Gaza, with more than 544,000 sheltering in 147 the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) -designated emergency shelters (DES) in increasingly dire conditions," it said.

 

12,845 homes destroyed in Gaza

The report also revealed that 30% of housing units in Gaza have been destroyed or damaged.

Citing the Ministry of Public Works in Gaza, it noted the "destruction of 12,845 housing units and the rendering of 9,055 housing units uninhabitable, as of 18 October. Another 121,000 housing units are said to have suffered minor to moderate damage." 

The report, citing Israeli authorities, stated that at least 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel, with the majority of casualties occurring on Oct.7. 

It was also mentioned that at least 201 people have been held captive in Gaza, including Israelis and foreign nationals, as per Israeli estimates, with two hostages released by Hamas.

Hamas's armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, earlier announced the release of the two hostages "for humanitarian reasons" following mediation by Qatar. Israeli sources also confirmed their release.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Top News / World+Biz

Israel-Hamas Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

8h | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

Watch Out: 4 affordable ladies' watches that can start a conversation

14m | Brands
Photo: Collected

A symphony of scent and flame: The enchantment of Depulat's Flame Air diffuser

9m | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

1h | Corporate Talks
Margin loan client sued by investment bank

Margin loan client sued by investment bank

5h | TBS Markets
Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

1d | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

1d | TBS World