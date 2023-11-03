Death toll in Gaza crosses 9000; Israeli forces gather outside the city

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is expected to make an address in a few hours' time, breaking weeks of silence since war broke out between Israel and Hamas.

Nasrallah's speech will be broadcast as part of an event in Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, at 3pm (13:00 GMT) on Friday, in memory of fighters killed in Israeli bombardments, according to the Reuters news agency.

Tension has escalated on Lebanon's southern border since Hamas's attack on Israel more than three weeks ago. Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, has also had an exchange of live fire with Israel.

Watch this video report below about Hezbollah's influence in Gaza and its long-running feud with Israel.