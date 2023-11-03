Death toll in Gaza crosses 9000; Israeli forces gather outside the city
Summary
- Israel continues deadly air attacks on Gaza early on Friday, even as the number of people killed in the Palestinian enclave rises to at least 9,061. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.
- The Israeli military says it has surrounded Gaza City and is pressing forward, with a spokesperson adding that a ceasefire is "not on the table" despite international pressure.
- United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads on Friday to Israel, his third trip since October 7, to discuss "concrete steps" to minimise harm to Gaza civilians even as Washington, DC, resists a ceasefire call.
- Republican-led US House of Representatives passes a bill providing $14.3bn in aid to Israel, but linking it to domestic spending cuts.
- Israel says 19 soldiers and officers have been killed since the Gaza ground invasion began.
11:05am
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah to break silence on Israel-Hamas war in Friday address: Al Jazeera
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah is expected to make an address in a few hours' time, breaking weeks of silence since war broke out between Israel and Hamas.
Nasrallah's speech will be broadcast as part of an event in Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, at 3pm (13:00 GMT) on Friday, in memory of fighters killed in Israeli bombardments, according to the Reuters news agency.
Tension has escalated on Lebanon's southern border since Hamas's attack on Israel more than three weeks ago. Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, has also had an exchange of live fire with Israel.
Hezbollah's influence in Gaza and its long-running feud with Israel.
10:00am
Israeli air strike hits vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital: Report
We are getting reports from our colleagues at Al Jazeera Arabic, that Israeli forces have launched new air strikes in the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital, reports Al Jazeera.
The medical facility is located in the Tal Al-Hawa area west of Gaza City. It has been repeatedly threatened with direct air strikes by Israel.
The World Health Organization has warned that striking the facility, currently housing 14,000 displaced Palestinians, as well as injured and sick patients, would be illegal under international law and could be considered as a war crime.
9:30am
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in northern Gaza after latest Israeli air attacks
Number of deaths and injuries from the latest Israeli air attacks on Gaza, reports Al Jazeera.
The strikes targeted three areas in the northern part of the besieged enclave.
WAFA, the Palestinian news agency, says the dead and the wounded have been arriving at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
Casualties have also been reported from air attacks on the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps, as well as in the city of Deir el-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip.
They were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, according to WAFA.
Meanwhile, the agency said that the number of people killed in the occupied West Bank had risen to 138, while 2,100 other people had been injured, says Al Jazeera.
9:05am
Hamas military wing says Gaza will be 'a curse' for Israel
Hamas's military wing threatened Thursday that Gaza would be a "curse" for Israel, warning that its invading soldiers would go home "in black bags".
"Gaza will be the curse of history for Israel," said Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades in an audio address, adding that Israel could expect "more of your soldiers to return in black bags".
8:36am
Iran's Khamenei says Israel 'helpless and confused'
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that Israel is becoming "helpless and confused", as it continues its deadly military operations in the Gaza Strip as well as in the occupied West Bank, reports Al Jazeera.
In a statement posted on X early on Friday, Khamenei also addressed Israelis directly, saying that their government was "lying" to them when it expressed concern over the captives held by Hamas while also shelling areas where the captives might also be held.
He added that "without American support", Israel "will be silenced within days".
Iran is considered by Israel to be its number one threat in the region. It supports different armed groups across the Middle East, including Hamas, and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
7:40am
House Republicans defy Biden as they pass stand-alone aid bill for Israel: Al Jazeera
Here's a recap of what happened today at the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives:
- Voting 226 to 196, largely along party lines, the Republicans passed a plan introduced by new House Speaker Mike Johnson to provide $14.3bn in aid to Israel as it fights Hamas.
- The Republican plan provides billions for Israel's military, including $4bn for procurement of Israel's Iron Dome and David's Sling defence systems to counter short-range rocket threats.
- The Republicans rejected a much larger emergency spending bill worth $106bn offered by US President Joe Biden, which also covers military aid to Ukraine and Taiwan as well as humanitarian aid.
- The bill will most likely be dead on arrival, as Biden had threatened a veto. The Democrat-controlled Senate also said that it would not bring it up for a vote.
- Republicans have a 221-212 majority in the House, but Biden's fellow Democrats control the Senate 51-49.
- House Republican leaders said they would cover the cost of the aid to Israel by cutting some funding for the Internal Revenue Service – a proposal Democrats describe as a "poison pill".
- According to estimates by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, IRS cuts and Israel aid in the standalone bill would add nearly $30bn to the US budget deficit, currently estimated at $1.7 trillion.
- Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro said the Republican plan "abandons Ukraine" while adding that the fortunes of Israel and Ukraine "are linked".
- Speaker Johnson, who voted against Ukraine aid repeatedly, said that a separate bill on Ukraine aid "will come next".
7:39am
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire ahead of Nasrallah speech on Friday
Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged fire over the last few hours ahead of the expected address of the Shia group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, on Friday – his first since the Israel-Hamas war began on 7 October, reports Al Jazeera.
In a statement, the Israeli military said that it struck "a series of Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanon" on Thursday.
Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging deadly fire across the Israel-Lebanese border since Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7. The latest confrontation is considered the deadliest escalation at the frontier since the 2006 war.
Hezbollah's changing tactics in fighting Israel.
7:30am
A recap of the latest developments
It's just after 2am on Friday (00:00 GMT) in the occupied Palestinian territories and in Israel.
Here's a recap of the developments in the last few hours.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Israel, his third trip since October 7, to discuss "concrete steps" to minimise harm to Gaza civilians even as Washington resists a ceasefire call.
- Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi says he will press Blinken on a ceasefire when they meet on Saturday, while accusing Israel of committing war crimes by bombing civilians and imposing a siege.
- Republican-led US House of Representatives passes a bill providing $14.3bn in aid to Israel, but ties it to domestic spending cuts.
- Israel says 19 soldiers have been killed since the Gaza ground invasion began.
- At least two Palestinians were shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.
- A Palestine TV correspondent, Mohammed Abu Hatab, has been killed in an Israeli strike on his home in Khan Younis, along with 10 members of his family.
- Israel's security cabinet announces that the country will send thousands of workers from Gaza back to the Palestinian enclave.
- Lebanese opposition leader Samir Geagea calls for Hezbollah to withdraw from the country's south amid rising tension and exchange of fire with Israel, ahead of a speech by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.
- The Palestine Red Crescent Society says 102 trucks with humanitarian aid have entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
