Death toll from airstrikes on Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip rises to 12

Palestinian children walk among the houses destroyed in Israeli strikes during the conflict, amid the temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Khan Younis refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The death toll as a result of Israeli military aircraft strikes on the city of Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip increased to 12, Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

The bodies of 12 Palestinians killed as a result of the Israeli Air Force's heavy shelling of the city's central neighborhoods have been taken to the local Nasser hospital, according to the report. The TV channel reported that three small children and a woman were among the victims of the incident.

Earlier, Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that on Monday night there were fierce clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli army units in the area of the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis.