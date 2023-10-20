Condemnation after Israeli strike on Gaza church; Biden says he will not let Hamas win
What we know so far:
- The Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church compound was hit in an Israeli air attack in central Gaza City.
- Israel's defence minister tells gathered troops that they will soon see Gaza "from inside", suggesting an imminent ground invasion.
- United States President Joe Biden compares Hamas to Russia, says "priority" to bring US hostages home from Gaza.
- The US says it shot down missiles and drones fired from Yemen, "potentially at Israel", and confirms reports of attacks on bases hosting US troops in Syria and Iraq.
- The European Commission president says the "risk of a regional spillover" from the Israel-Hamas war is "real".
- World Health Organization chief Tedros says aid trucks are "loaded and ready to go" into Gaza as dozens of US senators urge swift implementation of the US-Egypt deal.
- At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas's October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.
- US President Joe Biden has delivered a televised speech on the US response to Hamas's attack against Israel
- Gaza remains under siege, with Israel blocking supplies of water, electricity, food and fuel across its border
8:15am
14 Palestinians arrested in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces have arrested 14 Palestinians in an operation in the occupied West Bank's city of Ramallah, reports Al Jazeera.
The Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted the head of the Umm Safa Village Council, Marwan Sabbah, as saying that Israeli forces fired live ammunition at vehicles and homes of residents in the area.
The village council chief also told Wafa that the Israeli military continues to block the village's entrances with earth mounds, forcing residents to take long detours to reach their necessary destinations.
8:10am
Rafah border crossing to remain shut on Friday: Al Jazeera Report
Citing several sources, CNN said that the first convoy of 20 trucks would not be able to deliver the aid to Palestinians, as road repairs were needed on the Egyptian side.
The report said the delivery would likely happen on Saturday, although the situation on the ground remains fluid.
Earlier, reports said that concrete barriers have been gradually lifted at the crossing ahead of the expected partial opening.
7:30am
WHO says medical aid 'loaded and ready to go' into Gaza
Five trucks of medical supplies are ready at the border between Gaza and Egypt, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, welcoming Israel's announcement that it will not block the entry of aid into the Palestinian territory.
"Our trucks are loaded and ready to go," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference. He said he hoped the supplies would be delivered as soon as the Rafah crossing opened, "hopefully tomorrow".
7:05am
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in Israeli air raids in Gaza's Khan Younis: Al Jazeera
At least six homes were targeted in the latest Israeli strikes in the city of Khan Younis, Al Jazeera Arabic said.
Many of the injured victims were taken to the al-Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, according to the Shehab news agency.
7:00am
Biden ends speech with call for unity
The US President says the country should not let partisan politics get in the way of its responsibility as a great nation, reports Al Jazeera.
He adds that the US is still a "beacon to the world" and concludes his speech.
6:58am
Report of rockets fired at US military base near Baghdad airport: Al Jazeera
Local police say at least two rockets landed within the perimeter of the military installation, which was reported by local media to be named "Camp Victory".
It was not clear if the attack caused any casualties, according to police.
6:55am
Biden says he recognises fears of US Jews and Muslim, Arab, Palestinian-Americans
He reminds the American people of what he describes as US values against anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, and acknowledges the fears of American Muslims of a resurgence of Islamophobia, reports Al Jazeera.
He also speaks of the importance of Israel not making the same mistakes the US did following the attacks of 11 September 2001.
6:45am
Biden delivers no criticism of Israel, despite civilian deaths
He does say that the people of Gaza urgently need food, water and medicine, though he emphasised the deal he made with Egypt to send aid over the border to Gaza.
Biden says he will be sending an urgent budget request to the US Congress on Friday which will include funding for Ukraine and Israel.
He says it will ensure the Iron Dome defence system "continues to guard the skies over Israel".
6:40am
Hundreds rally in New York City to demand release of Hamas hostages
Billboards showed the faces of people believed to be held hostage, including babies and elderly people, as the crowd chanted, "Bring them home", according to Reuters news agency.
Speakers at the rally included Ronan and Orna Neutra, whose 22-year-old son, Omer, is thought to be held captive. They described him as a natural leader and avid athlete who captained the basketball, volleyball and soccer teams at his school.
US officials have said Hamas is holding some 200 hostages, including American citizens, after the Palestinian group's October 7 deadly attack on Israel.
6:39am
Death toll rises after Israeli attack on Orthodox church
Women and children were among those killed in the attack on Saint Porphyrius Church in the al-Zaytoun neighbourhood of Gaza, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.
Wafa said the number of people dead and wounded could still rise.
The news agency cited sources on the ground as saying the bombing led to the complete collapse of the building of the Council of Church Stewards, which housed several Palestinian families, both Christians and Muslims, who took refuge in the church amid continuing Israeli bombardment.
A video clip posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on the social media platform X showed two injured victims arriving in an ambulance at a Gaza medical facility.
