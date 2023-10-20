Condemnation after Israeli strike on Gaza church; Biden says he will not let Hamas win

What we know so far:

The Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church compound was hit in an Israeli air attack in central Gaza City.

Israel's defence minister tells gathered troops that they will soon see Gaza "from inside", suggesting an imminent ground invasion.

United States President Joe Biden compares Hamas to Russia, says "priority" to bring US hostages home from Gaza.

The US says it shot down missiles and drones fired from Yemen, "potentially at Israel", and confirms reports of attacks on bases hosting US troops in Syria and Iraq.

The European Commission president says the "risk of a regional spillover" from the Israel-Hamas war is "real".

World Health Organization chief Tedros says aid trucks are "loaded and ready to go" into Gaza as dozens of US senators urge swift implementation of the US-Egypt deal.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas's October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.

US President Joe Biden has delivered a televised speech on the US response to Hamas's attack against Israel

Gaza remains under siege, with Israel blocking supplies of water, electricity, food and fuel across its border

8:15am

14 Palestinians arrested in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have arrested 14 Palestinians in an operation in the occupied West Bank's city of Ramallah, reports Al Jazeera. The Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted the head of the Umm Safa Village Council, Marwan Sabbah, as saying that Israeli forces fired live ammunition at vehicles and homes of residents in the area. The village council chief also told Wafa that the Israeli military continues to block the village's entrances with earth mounds, forcing residents to take long detours to reach their necessary destinations. 8:10am

Rafah border crossing to remain shut on Friday: Al Jazeera Report

The Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza will remain closed on Friday, despite an earlier deal between the US and Egypt to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory, according to the US cable channel, CNN. Details of deal on Gaza aid still being worked out: US

Citing several sources, CNN said that the first convoy of 20 trucks would not be able to deliver the aid to Palestinians, as road repairs were needed on the Egyptian side. The report said the delivery would likely happen on Saturday, although the situation on the ground remains fluid. Earlier, reports said that concrete barriers have been gradually lifted at the crossing ahead of the expected partial opening.

7:30am

WHO says medical aid 'loaded and ready to go' into Gaza

Five trucks of medical supplies are ready at the border between Gaza and Egypt, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, welcoming Israel's announcement that it will not block the entry of aid into the Palestinian territory.

"Our trucks are loaded and ready to go," WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference. He said he hoped the supplies would be delivered as soon as the Rafah crossing opened, "hopefully tomorrow".

7:05am

Multiple deaths, injuries reported in Israeli air raids in Gaza's Khan Younis: Al Jazeera

At least 14 people have been killed and at least 60 others wounded after Israel launched a series of air raids in southern Gaza, a medical source told Al Jazeera.