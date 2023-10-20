Concern over wider Gaza conflict as leaders prepare for Cairo summit

Israeli soldiers patrol an area near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

There are fresh concerns that Israel's war with Hamas will spark a wider conflict in the energy-producing Middle East, as leaders from around the region prepare to gather in Cairo for a summit.

The Summit, which was called by Egypt's President Abdelfattah El-Sisi, aims to de-escalate the violence in Gaza, help reach a ceasefire and arrive at a just solution for the Palestinian issue.

The hastily-convened Cairo Peace Summit as the conflict still rages will bring together several Arab and European heads of state and government, alongside foreign ministers.

They will meet as Israel prepares a ground assault on Gaza following the 7 October attack by Hamas that killed 1,400 people. More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's counteroffensive, amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt remains closed, even as the US and Europe push for it to open to allow humanitarian aid into the territory.

Israel's army said it struck Hamas targets in Gaza overnight and responded to fire from Lebanon by hitting Hezbollah assets. Meanwhile, the United States said its military bases in Iraq and Syria are increasingly under attack.

Egypt has said little about the aims of the gathering, beyond an 15 October statement by the Egyptian presidency that the summit would cover recent developments involving the crisis in Gaza and the future of the Palestinian issue.

There was no word as of 1400 GMT on who would represent the US, or whether major powers China and Russia would attend.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend, while there has been no official word on whether French President Emmanuel Macron will go.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will be among international leaders to participate in the summit, an official source told Reuters.

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also confirmed their presence in Cairo.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, European Council President Charles Michel and EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell have confirmed their presence in the meeting, which will discuss the Palestinian-Israeli issue, according to reports.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will also participate in the peace summit, government sources told Reuters.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed his attendance to discuss the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, his office said.

The other attendees expected so far are Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and British foreign minister James Cleverly.

Spillover feared

The increased tension has provoked warnings from officials across the lines of the risk of a spillover of the conflict to the wider region.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Thursday of the potential for a regional crisis, saying efforts to pin blame on Iran were adding fuel to the fire.

The same day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen labelled the risk of regional spillover from the Israel-Hamas war as "real".

Underscoring the need to tighten sanctions on Iran, which she said was supplying Hamas, von der Leyen also said dialogue between Israel and its neighbours must continue.

"We have seen the Arab streets fill with rage all across the region. So the risk of a regional spillover is real," she said.

"Iran, Hamas's patron, only wants to fuel the fire of chaos. Russia, Iran's wartime customer, is watching carefully. Russia and Hamas are alike," the EU leader said.

Israel's plans for Gaza

Israel's defense minister gave more details about the country's military plans for Gaza on Friday, implying it has no intention of running the territory after its operations wind down.

Israel aims to disentangle itself from Gaza and to create a "new security reality" in the region, Yoav Gallant said to the parliamentary foreign affairs and defense committee in Tel Aviv.

Israel has launched mass airstrikes on Gaza, which is now ruled by Hamas, since then and is widely expected to launch a ground invasion. Thousands of Palestinians have been killed.

The objectives of the campaign include destroying Hamas's military and governing capabilities, Gallant said, as well as the complete removal of Israeli responsibility for the Gaza Strip

Attack on US forces

Meanwhile, United States forces are facing increased threats, raising concerns that the Israel-Hamas war may spill over across the region.

Drones and missiles were launched at bases hosting US troops in Iraq on Thursday. The attacks helped put Washington on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed armed groups following similar incidents in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, while a US warship intercepted missiles potentially heading towards Israel.

President Joe Biden has sent naval power to the Middle East in the past two weeks, including two aircraft carriers, other warships and about 2,000 marines, reports Al Jazeera.

On Thursday, drones and rockets targeted the base, which hosts US and other international forces in western Iraq. Multiple blasts were heard inside the base.

Rockets also hit a military base hosting US forces near Baghdad's international airport, Iraqi police said, without providing further details.

A US Navy warship travelling near Yemen intercepted three missiles above the northern Red Sea and several drones that were launched by what Ryder said was the Iran-aligned Houthi movement. The official said it appeared that the projectiles were potentially heading in the direction of Israel.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iranian-backed fighters, has issued a statement claiming responsibility for the two drone attacks in Iraq and saying it "heralds more operations" against the "American occupation".

The United States has 2,500 troops in Iraq, and 900 more in neighbouring Syria, on a mission to advise and assist local forces in fighting the ISIL (ISIS) armed group, which in 2014 seized swaths of territory in both countries.