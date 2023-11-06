Communications blackout hit Gaza

Smoke and flames rise during Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, November 5, 2023. Photo: Reuters

At a glance:

Heavy bombardment has been ongoing through the night across Gaza as the death toll continues to climb.

The Palestinian health ministry says at least 4,008 children have been killed in the ongoing war in Gaza as the death toll in nearly a month of Israeli bombings hits 9,770. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.

The leaders of the Palestinian group Fatah have denounced what they described as Israel's "barbaric war of extermination" and called on the international community to stop the war.

UNRWA, the UN Palestinian refugee agency, says it has been unable to reach the "vast majority" of its team in Gaza due to a communication breakdown.

CIA Director William Burns is visiting the Middle East as the United States faces pressure to rein in the relentless attacks and call for a ceasefire.

8:50am

Several deaths reported in Gaza area near Rafah

Several people have been reported killed following an Israeli air strike on the southern area of the Gaza Strip.

According to a video posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on X, at least five people from the family of the public relations chief at al-Najjar Hospital were killed at their residence near Rafah.

Images from the video clip showed family members weeping next to the remains of their family members, who were wrapped in white shrouds.

سقوط 5 شهداء من عائلة مدير العلاقات العامة والإعلام في مشفى النجار بقصف إسرائيلي استهدف منزله غرب رفح بقطاع غزة#فيديو #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/ETRhOrySBL— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) November 6, 2023

8:10am

Two dead, including child, in Israeli strike on Khan Younis: Wafa

Wafa has reported that two people, including a child, have been killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Local sources told Wafa that the attack hit a home on al-Muhafadha Street in the city.

Wafa reported that air attacks have also taken place in Gaza City's Al-Shati refugee camp, as well as near Al-Shifa Hospital.

7:55am

Communications blackout across Gaza

Gaza was plunged into a communications blackout on Sunday for the third time in 10 days, again leaving its people without access to internet or phone services as night fell and Israel's heavy bombardment of the enclave continued.

The widespread blackout began shortly before sunset, around 4:20pm local time, according to NetBlocks, an internet monitoring service.

7:50am

Legal action questions Australian weapons exports to Israel

Palestinian human rights groups have launched a legal action in the Federal Court of Australia seeking access to Australian arms and weapons export permits to Israel.

The rights organisations Al-Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) announced they had lodged the legal action on Monday together with the Australian Centre for International Justice (ACIJ). According to the ACIJ this is the first legal challenge of its kind "attempting to shed light on arms exports permits in Australia".

7:40am

Clashes reported near occupied West Bank's Nablus

A video posted by Al Jazeera Arabic on X showed fire erupting near two armoured vehicles in the occupied West Bank's city of Nablus, amid the latest night raid carried out by Israeli forces.

According to the post, the incident happened in the last hour in the Mount Ebal area.

Sounds of gunfire and individuals chanting in support of Palestine were also heard in the background.

اشتباكات بين فلسطينيين وقوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بمنطقة الجبل الشمالي في نابلس بالضفة الغربية#فيديو #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/ICOrkkK0BO— الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) November 6, 2023

7:10am

UN Security Council to meet on Monday

The UN Security Council will hold a closed door meeting on the violence in Israel and Gaza on Monday, according to the news site Security Council Report (SCR).

The meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates and China, SCR reported.

Council members may consider a new resolution on Israel and Gaza put forward by the 10 elected members of the Security Council at the meeting, SCR added.

7am

'Intense bombings' around Gaza hospitals amid blackout

Israel continues heavy shelling in the vicinity of several hospitals in the north of the Gaza Strip, officials in the besieged enclave say as all communications and internet services have once again been cut.

"For more than an hour, intense bombings have been taking place around hospitals," Salama Maarouf, head of the Hamas government's media office, said on Sunday evening. The vicinity of the Palestinian territory's largest hospital, Al Shifa, saw particularly heavy strikes, according to Marouf.

Al Jazeera's Safwat Kahlout, reporting from Deir Al Balah in central Gaza, also said the most intense shelling on Sunday was taking place in the area surrounding the hospital.

6:50am

At least 10 killed in strike on Gaza's Zawaida

Al Jazeera Arabic has reported that at least 10 people have been killed after an Israeli air attack hit Gaza's Zawaida area.

Zawaida is in the central part of the Palestinian territory between Deir al-Balah to the south and the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps to the north.

The central part of Gaza saw a series of intense Israeli bombardments early on Monday, despite the Israeli military encouraging civilians to travel there.

6:20am

Israeli army says has intermittently stopped firing over two days to allow civilians to flee

An Israeli military spokesperson has told CNN that his country's forces stopped firing for several hours in the last two days to give civilians safe passage to leave the north of the Gaza Strip.

"Yesterday and today, for many hours with prior notice and warning, we facilitated, we stopped firing in certain areas of northern Gaza, which is the main combat area, and we called on Palestinians to move south," Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said.

The claims are despite the continued Israeli bombing of southern Gaza, which has killed dozens of Palestinians in the last 24 hours, and reported Israeli attacks on civilians fleeing south on Friday.

6am

Palestinian group Fatah denounces Israel's 'barbaric war of extermination'

In a meeting late on Sunday, the Fatah Central Committee said they discussed the latest developments of the ongoing Israeli bombing of Gaza and reaffirmed the Palestinian position calling for an end to the war.

The Fatah statement also said that members of the committee were briefed on the results of a meeting of the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Palestinian Authority and the US, as well as the meeting between PA President Mahmoud Abbas and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah, reports Al-Jazeera.