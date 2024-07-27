CIA chief to meet Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian officials for Gaza talks, source says

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
27 July, 2024, 07:50 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 07:53 am

Related News

CIA chief to meet Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian officials for Gaza talks, source says

The source, who requested anonymity, said Burns would meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the Egyptian and Israeli intelligence chiefs on Sunday

Reuters
27 July, 2024, 07:50 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 07:53 am
CIA Director William J Burns departs a classified briefing with members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 30, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
CIA Director William J Burns departs a classified briefing with members of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 30, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

CIA Director William Burns will meet this weekend in Rome with his Israeli and Egyptian counterparts and Qatar's prime minister for talks on a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages by Hamas, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The source, who requested anonymity, said Burns would meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the Egyptian and Israeli intelligence chiefs on Sunday.

The CIA declined to comment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The meeting was first reported by Axios.

It comes as Israel seeks changes to a plan for a truce in Gaza and the release of hostages by Hamas, complicating a final deal to halt more than nine months of war that has devastated the enclave, according to a Western official, a Palestinian and two Egyptian sources.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas War / Ceasefire negotiation / CIA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

19h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

23h | Features
Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
Double jeopardy for examinees

Double jeopardy for examinees

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos