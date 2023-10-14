China's foreign minister calls US secretary of state on crisis in Israel and Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
14 October, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 12:18 pm

Related News

China's foreign minister calls US secretary of state on crisis in Israel and Gaza

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said Israel’s military actions in Gaza have gone “beyond the scope of self-defence”. The top Chinese official also stated Israeli government must “cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza"

Reuters
14 October, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 12:18 pm
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: Collected
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: Collected

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone on Saturday on the crisis in Israel and Gaza, a statement from his ministry said.

"China calls for the convening of an international peace conference as soon as possible," the statement read, while warning that "the Palestinian-Israel conflict is escalating and risks getting out of control".

Wang told Blinken that "China opposes all acts that harm civilians and condemns practices that violate international law".

The two also touched on US-China relations, the statement said, which Wang said were showing signs of stabilising.

According to reports, on Sunday Wang said Israel's military actions in Gaza have gone "beyond the scope of self-defence". The top Chinese official also stated Israeli government must "cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza".

Wang Yi's remarks came a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call with him, seeking Beijing's cooperation in preventing the Israel-Hamas conflict from widening into a bigger war.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Palestine conflict / China / United States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

11m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World