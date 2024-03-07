China supports 'full' UN membership of a Palestinian state: Chinese FM

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/AFP
07 March, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 10:39 am

Related News

China supports 'full' UN membership of a Palestinian state: Chinese FM

China has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause and supportive of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

BSS/AFP
07 March, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 10:39 am
Residential buildings, destroyed in Israeli strikes during the conflict, lie in ruin, amid a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Gaza City November 26, 2023. REUTERS/Bassam Masoud
Residential buildings, destroyed in Israeli strikes during the conflict, lie in ruin, amid a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Gaza City November 26, 2023. REUTERS/Bassam Masoud

China's top diplomat on Thursday said Beijing supports "full" United Nations membership of a Palestinian state.

"We support Palestine becoming a formal member of the United Nations," foreign minister Wang Yi told journalists at a press conference.

"The catastrophe in Gaza once again reminded the world that the fact that the Palestinian territories have been occupied for a long time can no longer be ignored," Wang said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The long-cherished wish of the Palestinian people to establish an independent country can no longer be evaded, and the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people cannot continue for generations without being corrected," he added.

Beijing has been calling for an immediate ceasefire since the start of the current Israel-Hamas war in October last year.

China has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause and supportive of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

And President Xi Jinping has called for an "international peace conference" to resolve the fighting.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / China / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

1h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Fire safety in Uttara restaurant hub: A deadly combination of risky structures and apathetic staff

22m | Panorama
Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

22h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

13h | Videos
Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

12h | Videos
Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

11h | Videos
China increased defense spending budget

China increased defense spending budget

14h | Videos