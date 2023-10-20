China ready to liaise with Russia on Mideast crisis

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 07:55 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 07:56 am

Related News

China ready to liaise with Russia on Mideast crisis

China and Russia share the same position on the Palestinian issue, Zhai Jun was quoted saying after meeting with Russia's special representative for Middle East and African countries in Doha, Qatar on Thursday

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 07:55 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 07:56 am
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

China is ready to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to cool down the Israel-Palestinian conflict, its Middle East special envoy said after meeting with his Russian counterpart this week, Chinese state media reported.

China and Russia share the same position on the Palestinian issue, Zhai Jun was quoted saying after meeting with Russia's special representative for Middle East and African countries in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

"The fundamental reason for the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is that the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people have not been guaranteed," Zhai said.

He said China is saddened by the number of civilian casualties and the humanitarian crisis, and is ready to play a "positive role in the resumption of Palestinian-Israeli peace talks", as well as the "genuine implementation" of the two-state solution.

Zhai, who met with the Arab League representatives last Saturday and Israel's ambassador to China on Tuesday, has said that China has no "selfish" interests on the Palestinian issue.

Both envoys also exchanged views on Syria during meeting but did not elaborate.

Russia said on Thursday it was closely coordinating its policy in the Middle East and North Africa with China, for the Israel conflict as well as other crises in those regions.

World+Biz / China

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / China / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

8m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

18m | Panorama
Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

23h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

12h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

11h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

10h | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

13h | TBS World