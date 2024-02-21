China condemns US veto on Israel-Hamas ceasefire vote at UN

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
21 February, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 06:38 pm

Related News

China condemns US veto on Israel-Hamas ceasefire vote at UN

"The US veto sends a wrong message, pushing the situation in Gaza into a more dangerous one," said China's UN representative Zhang Jun, adding that objection to ceasefire in Gaza is "nothing different from giving the green light to the continued slaughter".

Reuters
21 February, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 06:38 pm
The UN Security Council meets to debate resolution to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at UN headquarters in New York, US, February 20, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The UN Security Council meets to debate resolution to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, at UN headquarters in New York, US, February 20, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar

China expressed "strong disappointment" over the United States blocking a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israel-Hamas war calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, Xinhua said on Wednesday, citing its UN representative Zhang Jun.

The United States on Tuesday vetoed for the third time a draft United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution, blocking a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as it instead pushes the 15-member body towards a rival draft that calls for a temporary ceasefire linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The US has said the draft resolution put forward by Algeria could jeopardize "sensitive negotiations" between US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar aimed at brokering a pause in fighting and securing the release of hostages.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"China expresses its strong disappointment at and dissatisfaction with the US veto," Xinhua said, citing Zhang who urged the UNSC to push for a ceasefire calling it a "moral obligation that the council cannot shy away from".

"The US veto sends a wrong message, pushing the situation in Gaza into a more dangerous one," said Zhang, adding that objection to ceasefire in Gaza is "nothing different from giving the green light to the continued slaughter".

Zhang said the spillover of the conflict is destabilising the Middle East region, raising risks of a wider war.

"Only by extinguishing the flames of war in Gaza can the world prevent the fires of hell from engulfing the entire region," Xinhua cited him as saying.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

China / Israel-Hamas / Israel-Palestine / ceasefire / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

2h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Different strokes for different folks: The art of crafting a convincing SOP

1d | Pursuit
Publishing articles is a passion for many. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How to get your article published in academic blogs

1d | Pursuit
In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Mehedi Hasan

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous coaches who are unemployed

Famous coaches who are unemployed

40m | Videos
Dhaka Trade Fair sees export boom, but stall owners feel the pinch

Dhaka Trade Fair sees export boom, but stall owners feel the pinch

1h | Videos
PMLN and PPP reach agreement on coalition government

PMLN and PPP reach agreement on coalition government

2h | Videos
Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

Dakhil Exam 2024: 59 impersonating as examinees detained in Naogaon

3h | Videos