Canada to continue work with Qatar to release hostages held by Hamas, PM Trudeau says

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that Canada would continue to work with Qatar to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, after two American civilians were released a day before.

Hamas released two US hostages on Friday, mother and daughter Judith and Natalie Raanan, who were kidnapped in its attack on southern Israel on 7 Oct.

Trudeau thanked Qatar for its assistance on the hostage release in a post on social media platform X.