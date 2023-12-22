Canada announces temporary visas for people in Gaza with Canadian relatives

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 09:17 am

Related News

Canada announces temporary visas for people in Gaza with Canadian relatives

People will be offered three-year visas if they meet eligibility and admissibility criteria.

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 09:17 am
Hundreds of Palestinian refugees waving Palestinian and Canadian flags request asylum at a rally outside the the Canadian Embassy, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. People in the Gaza Strip who have Canadian relatives may apply for temporary visas to Canada, AP Photo/WT
Hundreds of Palestinian refugees waving Palestinian and Canadian flags request asylum at a rally outside the the Canadian Embassy, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. People in the Gaza Strip who have Canadian relatives may apply for temporary visas to Canada, AP Photo/WT

People in the Gaza Strip who have Canadian relatives may apply for temporary visas to Canada, the country's immigration minister said Thursday, the Washington Times reports. However, the federal government cannot guarantee safe passage out of the besieged Palestinian territory, the minister added.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said the government will start accepting applications for people with extended family connections to Canada, including parents, grandparents, siblings and grandchildren.

Miller expects the program to be up and running by Jan. 9. Until now, the government has focused on getting 660 Canadians, permanent residents and their spouses and children out of Gaza.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Miller said he's not sure how many people will be able to come to Canada under the program, but he expects the number will be in the hundreds. People will be offered three-year visas if they meet eligibility and admissibility criteria, he added.

Miller said it's been difficult to get Canadians out of Gaza. "We have limited ability," he said.

Top News / World+Biz / USA / Middle East

Hamas / CANDA / Visa / Gaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

43m | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1h | Panorama
Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

1h | Panorama
The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

17h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

11h | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

12h | TBS SPORTS
Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

14h | TBS Stories
Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

15h | TBS Stories