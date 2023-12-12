Born and killed in Gaza war: grandmother weeps for one-month-old Idres

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
12 December, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 06:03 pm

Related News

Born and killed in Gaza war: grandmother weeps for one-month-old Idres

Born a month ago as war raged around him, Idres al-Dbari and his mother Wafaa were killed by an Israeli air strike overnight on Tuesday

Reuters
12 December, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2023, 06:03 pm
The grandmother of Palestinian baby Idres Al-Dbari, who was born during the war and killed in an Israeli strike in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, reacts at Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The grandmother of Palestinian baby Idres Al-Dbari, who was born during the war and killed in an Israeli strike in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, reacts at Abu Yousef al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Baby Idres was wrapped in a white shroud and a light blue blanket with dots, his grandmother holding his tiny body close to her chest and weeping uncontrollably as she knelt next to a row of corpses lined up on the floor of a Gaza hospital.

Born a month ago as war raged around him, Idres al-Dbari had been living in a tent in Rafah, southern Gaza, with his displaced family when he and his mother Wafaa were killed by an Israeli air strike overnight on Tuesday.

After the strike, the dead bodies of over a dozen adults and children had been placed on blankets spread on the ground at Abu Yossef Al-Najar hospital in Rafah, all wrapped in white shrouds with names and dates of death written on them in black.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among the bereaved relatives with bowed heads surrounding the dead was Um Zeyad al-Dbari, grandmother of Idres, who gently unwrapped the top of the shroud so that she could see his face and stroke his soft black hair as she cradled him.

"The boy was born early in the war, early, he was born a little over a month ago," she said, her voice high-pitched from weeping and her despair showing on her face.

"My love," she said, kissing Idres's forehead before repeating "my love" in a near-whisper.

Idres's body was placed on top of that of his mother, whose shroud was inscribed with the words "the martyr Wafaa al-Dbari" and the date of her death, 12 Dec 2023. Um Zeyad remained kneeling next to them, her hand resting on Idres.

The war was triggered by Hamas fighters who rampaged through southern Israel on 7 Oct, killing 1,200 people including babies and children and kidnapping 240 people of all ages to hold as hostages in Gaza, according to Israel.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel has responded with a military onslaught and total siege of the densely populated strip that have killed more than 18,000 people, most of them women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Gaza / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

3h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

A bit late, but winter finally arrives in Dhaka

4h | Features
Infographic: TBS

The future of telehealth in a post-pandemic world

10h | Panorama
About 100,000 attendees — nearly three times the number who attended COP26 in Glasgow two years ago — are milling through the venue. PHOTO: REUTERS

COP28 is turning into a trade show. And that's not a bad thing

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka People are inhaling poison

Dhaka People are inhaling poison

49m | TBS Stories
Google lost the case filed by Epic Games

Google lost the case filed by Epic Games

1h | Tech Talk
What has the United Nations done to stop the war in Gaza?

What has the United Nations done to stop the war in Gaza?

2h | TBS World
Wealthiest Families in the World

Wealthiest Families in the World

4h | TBS World