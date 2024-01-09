Blinken tells Israel to avoid 'further civilian harm' in Gaza

Hamas-Israel war

AFP
09 January, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 09:34 pm

Related News

Blinken tells Israel to avoid 'further civilian harm' in Gaza

AFP
09 January, 2024, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 09:34 pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Israel&#039;s Foreign Minister Israel Katz (2nd-R) in Tel Aviv on January 9, 2024, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets with Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz (2nd-R) in Tel Aviv on January 9, 2024, during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday that his forces must avoid inflicting further harm on civilians in Gaza, the State Department said.

Blinken has been visiting countries across the Middle East to calm regional tension over the conflict, now into its fourth month, and talk to Israeli leaders about their handling of the war.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken had reaffirmed US support for Israel's attempts to stop any repeat of the Hamas attack of October 7, which sparked the conflict.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Miller said Blinken then "stressed the importance of avoiding further civilian harm and protecting civilian infrastructure in Gaza".

The Hamas attack resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures, and some 250 people taken hostage.

Israel responded to the deadliest attack in its history with a bombardment by land, sea and air of Gaza that has killed at least 23,210 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

Miller said Blinken and Netanyahu discussed attempts to free the remaining hostages from the October 7 attack, which Israel says number 132, though 25 of them are believed to have been killed.

And they also talked about the importance of getting more aid to the people of Gaza.

"The secretary reiterated the need to ensure lasting, sustainable peace for Israel and the region, including by the realisation of a Palestinian state," said Miller.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Gaza / Blinken

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tale of trending tiles

A tale of trending tiles

9h | Habitat
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

13h | Panorama
The challenge the RMG businesses face in terms of product diversification is they need new materials to make new products and this backward linkage hasn’t quite developed in Bangladesh yet. PHOTO: TBS

The frenemies who could challenge the West's sanctions regime

13h | Panorama
AL has come to power for the fourth consecutive term by letting its supporters vote and giving options for the other party supporters to choose between AL or the dissenting candidates from both AL and BNP or alliances. PHOTO: TBS

The 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and the moment of truth

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

Is Mahi victim of the returning officer's mistake?

2h | Videos
Tiger Woods' deal with Nike changed Golf

Tiger Woods' deal with Nike changed Golf

30m | Videos
German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

2h | Videos
Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

Reaction of the ambassadors to the victory of the Awami League

3h | Videos