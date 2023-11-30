Blinken says will work on extending pauses in Israel to free more hostages

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
30 November, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 12:01 pm

Related News

Blinken says will work on extending pauses in Israel to free more hostages

peaking at a press conference in Brussels following a NATO meeting, Blinken said the continuation of the pauses would mean more hostages to be freed and more assistance getting into Gaza

Reuters
30 November, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 12:01 pm
File photo of State Secretary Antony J Blinken. Photo: Bloomberg
File photo of State Secretary Antony J Blinken. Photo: Bloomberg

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he would work with the Israelis during his trip to Israel in the coming days to see if a temporary ceasefire that has been in place and allowed hostages kidnapped by Hamas to go free could be extended.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels following a NATO meeting, Blinken said the continuation of the pauses would mean more hostages to be freed and more assistance getting into Gaza.

"Clearly, that's something we want. I believe it's also something that Israel wants," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We're working on that every single day and I expect to take that up tomorrow when I'm in Israel with the government," he added.

Israel and Hamas were negotiating through mediators on Wednesday over extending a six-day pause in fighting that has seen Gaza fighters free 60 Israeli women and children from among the 240 hostages they seized in a deadly rampage on 7 Oct.

In return, Israel has released 180 Palestinian security detainees, all women and teenagers.

Blinken, who also will visit the West Bank and the United Arab Emirates this week, said he would also be having conversations about the future of Gaza and a future two-state solution to the conflict.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Israel-Hamas Conflict / Palestine / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustartion:TBS

Low tax-GDP ratio: Reluctant taxpayers, faulty structure

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

I am afraid even to post a thank you note on Facebook: Khadija

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Towards a brighter tomorrow: India's G20 presidency and the dawn of a new multilateralism

3h | Panorama
Mugger crocodiles are among the most docile crocodile species. Considered extinct, one was ‘rescued’ near Pabna in 2018, after 50 years. But rescued from what? PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

'Successfully rescued' or 'forcefully removed'?

3h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

13h | Tech Talk
Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

16h | TBS World
Cats and dogs in the whole house of one bigha of land in Narayanganj!

Cats and dogs in the whole house of one bigha of land in Narayanganj!

15h | TBS Stories
Referees being helped by British Airways pilots to improve VAR chaos

Referees being helped by British Airways pilots to improve VAR chaos

14h | TBS SPORTS