Blinken says discussed with Israel PM 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza war

AFP
03 November, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 08:41 pm

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during his visit to Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 3, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during his visit to Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 3, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday he had discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu potential "humanitarian pauses" in the war in Gaza.

"We believe that each of these efforts (to protect Palestinian civilians and increase aid into Gaza) would be facilitated by humanitarian pauses, by arrangements on the ground that increase security for civilians and permit the more effective and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance," Blinken told journalists during a visit to Israel.

