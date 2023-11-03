Blinken says discussed with Israel PM 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza war
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday he had discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu potential "humanitarian pauses" in the war in Gaza.
"We believe that each of these efforts (to protect Palestinian civilians and increase aid into Gaza) would be facilitated by humanitarian pauses, by arrangements on the ground that increase security for civilians and permit the more effective and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance," Blinken told journalists during a visit to Israel.