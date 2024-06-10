Blinken says asking Arab states to 'press Hamas to say yes' to truce deal

Hamas-Israel war

AFP
10 June, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 07:53 pm

Related News

Blinken says asking Arab states to 'press Hamas to say yes' to truce deal

"My message to governments throughout the region... if you want a ceasefire, press Hamas to say yes," he told reporters in Cairo, his first stop on a regional tour.

AFP
10 June, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 07:53 pm
File Photo: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a Czech Defense Capabilities event at Prague-Kbely Airport, in Prague, Czech Republic, May 30, 2024. Petr David Josek/Pool via REUTERS
File Photo: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a Czech Defense Capabilities event at Prague-Kbely Airport, in Prague, Czech Republic, May 30, 2024. Petr David Josek/Pool via REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that leaders in the Middle East should press Hamas to agree to the US proposal for a Gaza truce with Israel.

"My message to governments throughout the region... if you want a ceasefire, press Hamas to say yes," he told reporters in Cairo, his first stop on a regional tour.

"I believe strongly... that the overwhelming majority of people, whether they're in Israel, the West Bank, in Gaza... actually want to believe in a future where Israelis and Palestinians would live in peace and security."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Blinken is visiting Egypt and Israel hoping to deliver the ceasefire that President Joe Biden proposed last month, in an all-out push by Washington to secure an end to the Gaza war.

Ahead of his arrival, both sides doubled down on hardline positions that have scuppered all previous attempts to end the fighting, while Israel pressed on with assaults in central and southern Gaza, among the bloodiest of the war.

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Gaza / Anthony Blinken

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

10h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

11h | Brands
Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

48m | Videos
Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

2h | Videos
Constable Kawsar suffers from mental illness, was treated at Mental Hospital thrice, says wife

Constable Kawsar suffers from mental illness, was treated at Mental Hospital thrice, says wife

3h | Videos