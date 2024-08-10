Biden will not let 'extremists' push Gaza talks off course, White House says

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
10 August, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 10:59 am

Related News

Biden will not let 'extremists' push Gaza talks off course, White House says

Kirby said that Smotrich's claims that a ceasefire deal would be a surrender to Hamas or that hostages should not be exchanged for prisoners are "dead wrong," and said the minister was misleading the Israeli public

Reuters
10 August, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 10:59 am
White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, July 25, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, July 25, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

The Biden administration will not allow "extremists," including in Israel, to push Gaza ceasefire talks off course, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday and accused Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of making false claims.

Kirby said that Smotrich's claims that a ceasefire deal would be a surrender to Hamas or that hostages should not be exchanged for prisoners are "dead wrong," and said the minister was misleading the Israeli public.

The United States and its allies have been trying to arrange a ceasefire-for-hostages deal for months but have consistently run into obstacles from both Israel and Hamas.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

U.S. officials believed the latest proposal is the closest the parties have been to an agreement to free women, sick and elderly hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since Oct. 7 in exchange for at least six weeks of ceasefire.

"We want to get a deal. We believe that it's possible to do that ... But it's going to require some leadership on all sides here and some compromises," Kirby told reporters.

Leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday called on Israel and Hamas to meet for negotiations on Aug. 15 to finalize a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal.

The three countries, which have been trying to mediate a deal, said in a joint statement the talks could take place next week in either Doha or Cairo.

Kirby said some critics like Smotrich have claimed that the hostage deal is "a surrender to Hamas or that hostages should not be exchanged for (Palestinian) prisoners" and that the war should go on indefinitely.

"His arguments are dead wrong," said Kirby.

Top News / World+Biz / USA / Middle East

Joe Biden / Gaza ceasefire / Israel-Hamas War

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

1d | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

1d | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

1d | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

15h | Videos
Many vice-chancellors of universities are stepping down

Many vice-chancellors of universities are stepping down

17h | Videos
Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

20h | Videos
Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

20h | Videos