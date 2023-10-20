Biden to seek $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel
The request will also include $10 billion for humanitarian aid, $14 billion for border security and $7 billion for the Indo-Pacific region
US President Joe Biden will ask Congress for $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel, a source familiar with his plan told Reuters.
The request will also include $10 billion for humanitarian aid, $14 billion for border security and $7 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, the source said.
Half of the $60 billion Biden is requesting for Ukraine would go toward replacing and modernizing US weapons stocks, the source said.
Biden was scheduled to outline the request in a White House speech at 8 pm ET on Thursday (0000 GMT on Friday).
He was widely expected to ask Congress to pass a supplemental spending bill quickly, as Washington responds to the deadly 7 Oct attack on Israel by Hamas while looking to further support Ukraine grapple with a Russian invasion.
Under US law, Congress, not the executive branch, controls spending.