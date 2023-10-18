Biden says hospital blast in Gaza 'appears as though it was done by the other team' and not Israel

US President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Summary

Jordan has cancelled a summit with US President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi after a deadly Israeli strike at a Gaza hospital.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas earlier withdrew from the meeting.

At least 500 were killed in the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, many of them women and children.

A UN-run school housing refugees was also struck.

Arab representatives at the UN have called for an immediate ceasefire as the Palestinian ambassador urges the world body to stop Israel's "crime against humanity".

Spontaneous protests have erupted across the Middle East and other major cities around the world amid anger over the deadly strike.

There has also been widespread condemnation from world leaders.

More than 3,300 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Hamas's October 7 attack inside Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.

At least 600,000 Palestinians have fled the northern Gaza Strip for the south since Israeli military warnings

Israel has blocked essential supplies to Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas attack on 7 October

05:15pm

Western countries that support Israel hold full responsibility for war: Hamas

Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official, has said during a news conference in Lebanon that the US and all other Western countries that support Israel "hold full responsibility for the war against civilians in Gaza".

05:05pm

Gaza situation beyond dire, says UNICEF

Saleem Oweis, spokesperson at UNICEF's Middle East and North Africa Office, has condemned the attack on the hospital calling it "horrific and unacceptable".

Referring to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, he said it was "beyond dire".

05:02pm

China 'strongly condemns' hospital bombing

China has joined a long list of countries that have condemned the hospital bombing in Gaza, while calling for the war to end.

"China is shocked by and strongly condemns the heavy casualties caused by the attack on a Gaza hospital," the foreign ministry said. "China calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the war".

05:02pm

'Will do everything it can to keep civilians out of harm's way: Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will do everything it can to keep civilians out of harm's way.

He was speaking sitting next to US President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the war cabinet.

04:50pm

Chances of regional escalation high if fighting continues: UN

The UN coordinator for Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, says the longer the war in Gaza goes on for, the likelier it is for an incident to occur that could trigger a "very dangerous" situation leading to a wider escalation.

"I must say one of those incidents was the hospital bombing in Gaza yesterday," he told Al Jazeera.

04:45pm

Biden-Netanyahu one-on-one meeting still ongoing

A meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden is still ongoing, Israeli media reports say, adding that it is lasting longer than scheduled.

04:05pm

Heavy Israeli bombardment continues in Gaza during Biden visit

There are heavy bombardments still going on across the Gaza Strip, the day after the attack on the hospital that left at least 500 people dead, reports Al Jazeera.

04:00pm

Russia's Putin calls hospital bombing 'terrible catastrophe'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the bombing of Al Ahli Baptist Hospital was a terrible catastrophe, and showed the fighting between Hamas and Israel should end.

03:50pm

Israeli forces detain 65 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have arrested 65 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Since October 7, the total number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank has risen to 750 but the figure does not include workers from Gaza detained on Tuesday as organisations haven't been able to confirm the actual number, it said.

03:30pm

Death toll in Gaza rises to 3,300

The number of people killed in Gaza has now risen to 3,300 with more than 13,000 injured since October 7, the Palestinian health minister has said.

03:20pm

Egypt rejects any displacement of Palestinians into Sinai, says Sisi

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday that Egyptians would reject the forced displacement of millions of Palestinians into Sinai, adding that any such move would turn the peninsula into a base for attacks against Israel.

The Gaza Strip is effectively under Israeli control and Palestinians could instead be moved to Israel's Negev desert "till the militants are dealt with", Sisi told a joint news conference in Cairo with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The border between Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip is the site of the only land crossing from the Palestinian territory that is not controlled by Israel.

03:00pm

Biden says 'other team', not Israel, likely responsible for Gaza hospital bombing

Biden tells Netanyahu the al-Ahli Arab Hospital bombing appears to have been committed by the "other team, not you", implying Palestinian armed factions were behind it.

"Based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting. But Biden said there were "a lot of people out there" who weren't sure what caused the blast.

02:30 pm

Fury grows in Turkey against Israel, fresh protests planned

Turkish protesters clashed with police overnight in angry demonstrations following a blast that killed hundreds of Palestinians at a Gaza hospital, and further rallies were expected on Wednesday.

Palestinian officials said the blast was caused by an Israeli air strike. Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.

President Tayyip Erdogan called the blast "the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values".

Turkey's presidential communications office quickly branded Israel's claim "#FakeNews" on social media platform X.

02:09 pm

The IDF has said the bombing on a Gaza hospital did not look like Israeli missile damage.

Speaking about the images from the site, spokesperson Daniel Hagari for the Israel Defense Force (IDF) said "aerial munition" wouldn't have caused the damage.

He said the aerial munition would have caused even greater damage, repeating claims that the damage seemed to have occurred from a rocket that failed to launch.

The evidence, according to Hagari, all pointed to a fireball caused by the rocket's exploding fuel.

Hagari said Hamas knew this, but decided to blame Israel.

Crucially, he said there was no evidence a crater -- the sort of massive structural damage caused by an Israeli bomb.

01:59 pm

Us President Joe Biden has arrived in Tel-Aviv, Israel for his high stakes trip, amidst protests following the deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital.

The bombing has left Israeli and Palestinian officials to trade accusations over who was to blame.

But the incident could well be a dangerous tipping point, which threatens the conflict to spill over regionaly.

With his visit, Biden seeks to demonstrate staunch support for Israel as it works to eliminate Hamas while also pressing for ways to ease humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

01:32 pm

Blinken calls Abbas to offer condolences

US Secretary of State called the Palestinian president to offer condolences and voice support for Palestinians' "legitimate aspirations", the State Department has said.

Antony Blinken, who was in Amman on a regional tour, spoke late on Tuesday by phone with Mahmoud Abbas "to express profound condolences for the civilian lives lost in the explosion" at al-Ahli Arab Hospital, Al Jazeera reports.

12:15 pm

Iran's Raisi says flames of bombed Gaza hospital will engulf Israel

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has condemned Tuesday's devastating attack on the Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, warning that its flames will "soon engulf" Israel.

In a statement posted on X late Tuesday, Raisi said the "flames of American-Israeli bombs" dropped on the Gaza hospital will "soon engulf the Zionists."

"The silence of any free person is not permissible in the face of this war crime," he remarked, declaring Wednesday as the day of "public mourning" countrywide.

12:00 pm

Russia says Israel must prove it was not involved in hospital attack

Israel must provide satellite images to prove that it was not involved in the Gaza hospital attack, Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.

Russia classifies the attack as a crime and an act of dehumanisation, state-run RIA news agency quoted her as saying.

What do we know about the hospital that was bombed?

The al-Ahli Arab Hospital is located in the centre of Gaza City and is run by the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem.

It was founded in 1882, making it the oldest hospital in Gaza.

In Arabic, its name means "The Arab People's Hospital".

The hospital treats more than 45,000 patients each year.

It offers specialised support such as free clinics for elderly women, free care for burn injuries and underweight or malnourished children, screening programmes for the early detection of breast cancer, and psychosocial support for children and their caregivers who have suffered trauma.

It also offers free mobile clinics to villages across Gaza.

During the 2014 Israeli attacks on Gaza, the hospital, on average, treated 45 severe burn cases daily, half of them were children.

11:45 am

Israeli air strikes continue

Israel denied involvement in a Gaza hospital blast where hundreds are feared dead.

However, Air Force has taken credit for attacking dozens of other "military targets throughout the Gaza Strip" - and in the process "eliminating" two more members of the Palestinian group Hamas.

Describing some of the places its fighter jets have hit, the Air Force says in the last day it has "attacked", among other places, "operational headquarters", "rocket and anti-tank launching positions" and so-called "terrorist infrastructures".

11:30 am

Israel reiterates call for Gaza City to evacuate

Israel has reiterated a warning to people still in Gaza City to move south.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) says there is a "humanitarian zone" with aid available in Al-Mawasi, 28km (17mi) down the coast of the Palestinian enclave.

The IDF called on Gaza City residents "to evacuate south for their protection", in a post on social media.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have left northern Gaza as Israel readies for an expected ground offensive against Hamas.

11:15 am

'Indescribable' scenes at hospital - Palestinian health ministry

The situation at the Al Ahli hospital has been described as "unparalleled and indescribable", by the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza.

"Doctors are performing surgeries on the ground and in the corridors, and some of them were without anesthesia," said the ministry's spokesman Dr Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement posted on Facebook early on Wednesday.

"A lot of people are still waiting for operations, and the medical teams are trying to save their lives in intensive care."

He added that many of the victims were children and women who have "lost their features", adding that many of the injuries sustained are "beyond the capabilities of our medical teams".

11:00 am

UN's Guterres calls for 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire'

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in the Israel-Gaza war.

Speaking in Beijing at a forum where both Chinese President Xi and Rusisan President Putin were in attendance, he said toward the end of his address he said he felt he had to address what is happening in the Middle East.

"I call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire... to ease the epic human suffering we are witnessing," he said, "Too many lives, and the fate of the entire region hang in the balance."

10:30 am

Israel, Hamas trade accusations over Gaza hospital tragedy

A devastating explosion at the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist hospital in Gaza has claimed the lives of at least 500 people, leading to a fierce blame game between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli officials have attributed the tragedy to a "misfired rocket" launched by the Islamic Jihad group, an ally of Hamas.

The Israeli army, citing intelligence from multiple sources, asserted that the failed rocket launch responsible for the hospital strike did not match their equipment. "During the time of the strike, Israel was not conducting any aerial operations near the hospital," said Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari at a press conference.

In contrast, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry squarely placed the blame on Israeli airstrikes. According to Reuters, quoting health ministry sources, at least 500 people lost their lives in the hospital bombing.

10:00 am

EU leaders to focus on fallout from Hamas attack on Israel

European Union leaders aim on Tuesday to settle on a united approach to the crisis triggered by the Hamas attack on Israel after days of confusion, infighting and mixed messaging.

In an emergency video conference at 1530 GMT, the European Council, which brings together the leaders of the EU's 27 member countries, will also tackle potentially grave consequences for the continent arising from the crisis.

9:30 am

Israel 'categorically denies' responsibility: WH

The White House says it recognises that Israel feels "very strongly" that a huge blast at a hospital in Gaza City "was not caused by them".

"The Israelis have categorically and very stridently denied that they had anything to do with it," White House spokesman John Kirby said.

Authorities in Gaza, the Palestinian territory run by the militant group Hamas, say 500 people died in an explosion at the hospital. Hamas blamed Israel, which in turn has blamed another group, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Both have denied responsibility.

9:15 am

African Union chief accuses Israel of war crimes in Gaza

The African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat accused Israel of a "war crime" following the deadly strike on a hospital in the Gaza strip on Tuesday.

"There are no words to fully express our condemnation of Israel's bombing of a #Gaza hospital today, killing hundreds of people," Faki said on X, formerly Twitter, calling for the international community to act.

There are no words to fully express our condemnation of Israel's bombing of a #Gaza hospital today, killing hundreds of people. Targeting a hospital, considered a safe haven under International Humanitarian Law, is a war crime. The International Community must act now. — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) October 17, 2023

9:00 am

Abbas announces 3-day mourning over Gaza hospital massacre

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Tuesday declared three days of mourning after a "hospital massacre" in Gaza, a strike that Hamas officials blamed on Israel and say killed at least 200 people.

Abbas announced "public mourning for three days and flags flown at half-mast for the martyrs of the Baptist hospital massacre and all our people's martyrs", the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia November 23, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeny Biyatov/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

8:45 am

UN Security Council to vote Wednesday on Israel-Gaza conflict

The United Nations Security Council will now vote on Wednesday on a Brazilian-drafted resolution that calls for humanitarian pauses in the conflict between Israel and Hamas to allow humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

The council is then expected to discuss - at the request of the United Arab Emirates and Russia - a Gaza hospital blast that killed hundreds of people on Tuesday, diplomats said.

8:30 am

'Part of Al Ahli hospital ceiling has fallen' - Surgeon

A surgeon from London working at the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza when the blast happened described the chaotic moments after the explosion.

"Parts of the hospital are on fire. I don't know whether that's just the emergency department. Certainly in the operating suite... part of the ceiling has fallen (down)," Ghassan Abu Sittah told the BBC, speaking shortly after the blast occurred.

"There's broken glass everywhere, there are lots of people who are seeking refuge in the hospital. There are people moved into the corridors."

8:15 am

US 'optimistic' about getting aid into Gaza from Egypt

White House spokesman John Kirby said the US is "optimistic" about getting humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"We're getting close to a framework for aid to get into Gaza from Egypt," he told reporters on Tuesday.

Israel has blocked supplies into Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas attack on 7 October. A humanitarian crisis is deepening in Gaza but efforts to transport aid through Egypt's border with Gaza - the only entrance into Gaza not controlled by Israel - have met with little success so far.

8:00 am

US issues 'do not travel' notice for Lebanon

The US has warned its citizens against travelling to Lebanon "due to the unpredictable security situation" as Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters have traded "rocket, missile, and artillery" fire.

"Reconsider travel to Lebanon due to terrorism, civil unrest, armed conflict, crime, kidnapping, and Embassy Beirut's limited capacity to provide support to US citizens," the US State Department said.

7:55 am

American couple in Gaza file lawsuit against US government

Two United States citizens trapped in Gaza have filed a lawsuit against the US government to compel evacuation of Americans in the Gaza Strip.

Alarayshi and his wife Laila Alarayshi are two of the hundreds of United States citizens trapped in Gaza. They had only planned on stopping in Gaza for several weeks to visit family. Now, their stay is indefinite, as the ongoing hostilities make travel perilous and border restrictions limit their options for escape.

Zakaria Alarayshi and Laila Alarayshi are among the US citizens facing Israeli bombardment in Gaza [Courtesy of Alarayashi family]

7:50 am

Dutch footballer El-Ghazi suspended for pro-Palestine post

Dutch footballer Anwar El-Ghazi has been suspended by his German club, Mainz 05, for a pro-Palestinian post that the Bundesliga deemed "unacceptable by the club", saying it did not "align with the values of the club".

El-Ghazi, who is of Moroccan origin and has represented the Netherlands twice, only signed for Mainz 05 at the end of September, and has previously played for Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and Ajax, as well as Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Everton.

The footballer had posted a message that ended with "Palestine will be free".

Mainz 05 suspend Anwar El Ghazi. pic.twitter.com/44m5HjtBOn— Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) October 17, 2023

7:45 am

Russia proposes adding condemnation of hospital attack to Security Council resolution draft

Russia has proposed the addition of a condemnation of the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital attack in a Brazilian-drafted United Nations Security Council resolution.

"Today we supplemented the amendment, which concerns the condemnation of the strikes on Gaza with the condemnation of the strike on the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza," Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations, said.

The body is expected to vote on the resolution on Wednesday.

A Russian-drafted resolution calling for a ceasefire failed at the Security Council on Monday.

7:40 am

White House: Biden will ask Netanyahu 'tough questions'

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby gave an update about President Biden's planned itinerary upon landing in Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning.

First, Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in "a very small restricted bilateral meeting"

He will then meet with the Israeli war cabinet

Next, Biden "will have a chance to meet with some of the Israeli first responders who are bravely putting themselves in harm's way in response to these Hamas attacks"

Followed by meeting with families who have lost loved ones or whose loved ones are held hostage

Biden will make public remarks followed by a short meeting with Israeli President Herzog

Biden "will be asking tough questions", said Kirby. "He'll be asking them as a friend, as a true friend of Israel, but he will be asking some questions of them."

Biden's planned visit to Amman, Jordan to meet with Arab leaders was cancelled after a hospital blast killed hundreds in Gaza City.

"The president intends to speak with both President Mahmoud Abbas and President Sisi on the flight home," Kirby says.

7:35 am

31 Americans killed in Hamas attack: White House

Some 31 Americans have been killed in Hamas' attack on Israel on 7 October while 13 Americans in Israel remain unaccounted for, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

It comes as President Biden is on his way to Israel to show support in the aftermath of the attack.

7:30 am

'Words fail me': UN human rights chief

The deadly blast on a hospital in the Gaza Strip is "totally unacceptable", the UN human rights chief said.

"Words fail me," Volker Turk said in a statement.

"Tonight, hundreds of people were killed - horrifically - in a massive strike at Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City, including patients, healthcare workers and families that had been seeking refuge in and around the hospital. Once again the most vulnerable."

7:25 am

Attack on al-Ahli hospital 'horrific beyond words'

"Horrific beyond words."⁰⁰A strike on al-Ahli hospital, also known as al-Moamadani, in central Gaza has killed at least 500 people.



World leaders need to act to prevent large-scale atrocities and further loss of civilian life. — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) October 17, 2023

Human Rights Watch says the attack on the al-Ahli hospital is "horrific beyond words" and calls on world leaders to prevent further "large-scale atrocities" in Gaza.

"Hospitals have special protections. Unlawful attacks committed deliberately or recklessly are war crimes," the rights group wrote on social media.

7:20 am

Amnesty chief decries 'cost' of 'unreserved support for Israel'

Agnès Callamard, the secretary general of Amnesty International, has said that the reported deaths of hundreds at a Gaza hospital were the "cost" of "unreserved support for Israel" from the US and European Union, reports Al Jazeera.

Callamard described the bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital as "horrific" in comments she posted on X soon after reports emerged of hundreds of patients and medical workers killed. "This is the cost of the US and EU unreserved support for Israel: more civilians killed; more war crimes; more, more, more," she said.

7:10 am

Jordan announces cancellation of summit with Biden

Jordan on Tuesday announced the cancellation of a summit involving US President Joe Biden that it was hoped would breathe new life into the Middle East peace process following major fighting between Israel and Hamas.

The summit will be held "when the decision to stop the war and put an end to these massacres has been taken", said Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

7:00 am

In deadly day for Gaza, hospital strike kills hundreds: Reuters

Gaza's health ministry spokesman said an Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed hundreds of people at a hospital in the Palestinian enclave, but Israel said a Palestinian barrage had caused the blast, reports Reuters.

The death toll was by far the highest of any single incident in Gaza during the current violence, triggering protests in the occupied West Bank, Istanbul and Amman.

The Palestinian Authority's health minister, Mai Alkaila, accused Israel of "a massacre" at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital. The strike killed hundreds of people and occurred during Israel's intense 11-day bombing campaign in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "barbaric terrorists" in Gaza had attacked the hospital, not Israel's military.

The health ministry spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said early on Wednesday that hundreds were killed and that rescue workers were still removing bodies from the rubble. In the first hours after the blast, a Gaza civil defence chief said 300 people were killed, while health ministry sources put the figure at 500.