Biden to push Israel, Ukraine aid package over $2 billion this week

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
15 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 09:01 pm

FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden makes remarks after speaking by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation in Israel following Hamas&#039; deadly attacks, from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden makes remarks after speaking by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation in Israel following Hamas' deadly attacks, from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, US October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that a new weapons package for Israel and Ukraine will be significantly higher than $2 billion.

Sullivan, in an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation," said US President Joe Biden will have intensive talks with the US Congress this week on the need for the package to be approved.

Republicans' struggles to pick a speaker for the House of Representatives after party hardliners ousted Kevin McCarthy nearly two weeks ago has delayed action on legislation.

Biden has been considering a budget request lumping together aid for Israel, Ukraine and possibly Taiwan to improve the chances of getting it approved amid calls from some Republicans to cut money for Kyiv.

Asked whether the request would be for $2 billion, Sullivan said: "Well, the number is going to be significantly higher than that, but it will, as I said, certainly include the necessary military equipment to defend freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity in Ukraine, and to help Israel defend itself as it fights its terrorist threat."

