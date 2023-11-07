Biden, Netanyahu discussed potential 'tactical pauses' in Gaza fighting

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
07 November, 2023, 08:00 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 08:02 am

Related News

Biden, Netanyahu discussed potential 'tactical pauses' in Gaza fighting

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the US and Israeli governments would continue to be in touch on such potential temporary pauses and that Biden and Netanyahu agreed to continue talks in the coming days

Reuters
07 November, 2023, 08:00 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 08:02 am
Smoke and flames rise during Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, November 5, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Smoke and flames rise during Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, as seen from the Israeli side of the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, November 5, 2023. Photo: Reuters

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the potential for "tactical pauses" in fighting in Gaza for humanitarian reasons and possible hostage releases in talks on Monday, according to a spokesperson.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the US and Israeli governments would continue to be in touch on such potential temporary pauses and that Biden and Netanyahu agreed to continue talks in the coming days.

"You can expect that we're going to continue to advocate for temporary and localised pauses in the fighting," Kirby told reporters. "We consider ourselves at the beginning of this conversation, not at the end of it."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Those conversations came as more Americans are expected to exit Gaza on Monday and as more aid enters the territory, Kirby said. Biden and Netanyahu also discussed the situation in the West Bank.

"We know - gotta get more trucks in. It's still just a trickle," Kirby said. "Gotta get more people out. Still just a trickle."

The White House said that fewer than 30 aid trucks entered Gaza in the last 24 hours.

The White House, which maintains that a general ceasefire would not be an appropriate step, has been pushing for shorter pauses in strikes to accomplish specific humanitarian goals.

Middle East / USA / Politics

USA / Israel / Hamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

11h | Panorama
Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

17h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

12h | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

20h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

1d | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

1d | TBS World