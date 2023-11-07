Biden emphasises need to protect Palestinian civilians in call with Netanyahu

Reuters
07 November, 2023, 08:05 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 08:09 am

An injured man is brought to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah. Photo Anadolu
An injured man is brought to the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah. Photo Anadolu

US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that it was imperative steps were taken to protect Palestinian civilians, even as he restated his support for Israel's efforts to protect it citizens from Hamas, the White House said.

"The President reiterated his steadfast support for Israel and the protection of Israeli citizens from Hamas and all other threats while also emphasising the imperative to protect Palestinian civilians and reduce civilian harm in the course of military operations," it said in a statement outlining a call between the two leaders.

