Battles rage in Gaza as Israeli forces surround the city; Death toll crosses 9000

Witnesses quoted by Reuters said the number of Palestinian workers and labourers who were being sent back from Israel and the occupied West Bank was in the thousands.

Earlier this week, thousands of workers from Gaza, who were employed in Israel when the war started, had gone missing since then amid a campaign of mass arrests, reported Al Jazeera.

Human rights groups and trade unions believe some of the workers were illegally detained in military facilities in the occupied West Bank, following the revocation of their permits to work in Israel.