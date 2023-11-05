Arab nations demand Gaza ceasefire; Israeli forces engage in heavy ground fighting

Israeli soldiers ride atop an artillery unit near the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, November 3, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Arab leaders publicly pressed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. In a rare open display of disagreement, the top US diplomat pushed back as he stood next to his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts at a press conference, saying a ceasefire would only let Hamas fighters regroup. Meanwhile, Israel's heavy bombardment of Gaza intensified, particularly in the north where many civilians remain trapped and unable to flee.

Summery

Arab countries demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, but the US warns this would allow Hamas to regroup

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met leaders from Lebanon, Qatar and Jordan in Amman - as he pushes for humanitarian pauses in the fighting

But Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday there will be no temporary ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza until all Israeli hostages are released

Earlier, a US envoy said 350,000-400,000 people remain in northern Gaza, which Israel has warned civilians to leave

Israeli shelling destroyed the main water source in Jabalia refugee camp, which has been repeatedly struck over the last several days

The Israeli military is also carrying out strikes in the south and the UN says no part of Gaza is safe

Gaza's health ministry says the bodies of dead Palestinians, as well as injuries, continue to mount in overwhelmed hospitals.

At least 9,488 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 7 October. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.

10:14am

Israel bombs Azhar university in Gaza: deputy foreign minister: Al Jazeera

Israel has bombed Azhar University in Gaza, according to a video posted on X by Palestine's deputy foreign minister Amal Jadou. Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum, who attended Azhar University, said that the bombing occurred on Saturday morning. URGENT: This is not a nuclear test. This is Israel bombing the campus of Al-Azhar University in #Gaza.

Since yesterday Israeli attacks involved ambulance convoys, 3 hospitals, and 5 UN schools-turned shelters, causing scores of innocent casualties. No place is safe #Gaza_Genocide pic.twitter.com/399y1TanaG— Amal Jadou (@AmalJadou7) November 4, 2023

9:28am

About 30 aid trucks arriving per day: Palestinian Red Crescent

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) received 30 additional aid trucks on Saturday, a number it says is equivalent to the number of trucks arriving per day since 21 October. In total, just 451 aid trucks have arrived in Gaza since 21 October, the PRCS added. The average resident in Gaza is living on two pieces of Arabic bread a day and is increasingly desperate for water, Thomas White, the head of the UN's Palestinian agency UNRWA has said. @PalestineRCS teams received 30 trucks loaded with aid through the Rafah crossing today, 3 trucks of them were handed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and 19 trucks to UNRWA, additionally, 8 trucks from the Egyptian Red Cressent were delivered to the Palestine Red… pic.twitter.com/tBtMTXhcvp— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 4, 2023

9:20am

Infectious diseases reported as UNRWA shelters exceed capacity: UN

The UN's latest humanitarian update has described details of overcrowding in UNRWA shelters where more than 530,000 Palestinians are seeking refuge. "Overcrowding conditions continue to create severe health and protection risks," the UN update said, adding that there are reports of several cases of acute respiratory infections, diarrhoea and chicken pox in UNRWA shelters. People are also now sleeping in the streets near UNRWA shelters, with its 92 facilities "[exceeding] capacity" and "unable to accommodate new arrivals", the UN said.

9:00am

Protesters mass outside Israeli PM Netanyahu's house as anger grows: Reuters

Police held back protesters outside the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, amid widespread anger at the failures that led to last month's deadly attack by Hamas gunmen on communities around the Gaza Strip, reports Reuters.

Waving blue and white Israeli flags and chanting "Jail now!", a crowd in the hundreds pushed through police barriers around Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem.

The protest, which coincided with a poll showing more than three quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign, underlined the growing public fury at their political and security leaders.

8:39am

Biden says some progress towards 'humanitarian pause' in Gaza

US President Joe Biden says that there has been some progress made on securing a so-called "humanitarian pause" in the fighting.

His secretary of state, Antony Blinken has been working on the same issue, as he continues his diplomacy in the region.

Asked if any progress had been made on the issue, Biden replied "yes" and offered a thumbs up, without giving any further details.

8:25am

Israel-Hamas conflict affecting Ukraine war - Kyiv

The Israel-Gaza war is "taking away the focus" from the conflict in Ukraine, the country's President Volodymyr Zelensky has admitted.

He said this was "one of the goals" of Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

And he denied that fighting in Ukraine had reached a stalemate, despite a recent assessment to this effect by the country's top military general.

Ukraine's counter-offensive in the south has so far made little headway, prompting fears of war fatigue among Kyiv's Western allies.

8:10am

Turkey recalls Israel ambassador and cuts talks with Netanyahu

Turkey has recalled its ambassador to Israel following the country's refusal to agree to a ceasefire in its conflict with Hamas.

Turkey's foreign ministry stated that the withdrawal was the result of the "unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza caused by the continuing attacks by Israel against civilians, and Israel's refusal [to accept] a ceasefire".

The move reflects an emerging tension between the two countries, with Tukey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying earlier that his government will cut off communication with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Netanyahu is no longer someone we can talk to. We have written him off," Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying.

7:52am

Israeli minister vows to 'eliminate' Hamas top targets

sraeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has listed the top Hamas targets of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and vowed to "find and eliminate" them.

Yahya Sinwar is the head of Hamas in Gaza and a top military priority for the Israeli forces.

"I tell the residents of Gaza - if you reach him before us, it will shorten the war," said the defence minister.

The leader of Hamas' armed wing, Mohammed Deif, is another one of the army's top targets and security sources say that Sinwar and Deif are now somewhere in the network of tunnels below Gaza.

7:33am

Conflict will push us into abyss of hatred, says Jordan FM

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has called for all sides to work together to "stop a catastrophe that will haunt the region for generations".

He made the call during his joint news conference in Amman with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

He said: "I think we need to remind each other of our humanity. I think we need to accept that killing more people will not bring [back] those who are lost on both sides, as tragic as the loss is.

"I think we need to all emphasise that everything we can do to save one more life is imperative upon all of us."

7:14am

Israelis moving to isolate Gaza City

It seems that the Israeli military operation has a clear target: to enter the western and eastern parts of the Gaza Strip and squeeze the civilian populations into the central neighbourhoods of Sabra, Ziton, Daraj and Askoula.

There are five areas in which fighting is taking place - and that fighting is described on both sides of the conflict as fierce.

The most prominent is in the north west, where dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles have penetrated Gaza from Israel along the coast and travelled six to seven kilometres into Gaza.

They then moved eastwards in an apparent attempt to isolate Gaza City, the largest city in the Strip in size and population.

6:56am

No country would accept slaughter of civilians, says Blinken

One journalist asked Blinken what Israel has achieved in its operation, apart from "killing nearly 10,000 people".

Speaking about the attacks on 7 October, he said "not a single one of the countries represented here" or "pretty much any country in the world would simply accept the slaughter of its citizens and do nothing about it".

But he again stressed the need to take measures to protect civilians and said that in conversations with the Israeli government "we have pointed to steps that they could and should take to minimise harm to civilians".

However, he says that this "is also an extraordinary challenge" as Hamas "cynically, monstrously embeds itself in the midst of civilians" with fighters, weapons and command and control placed in and underneath schools, hospitals, mosques and residential buildings.

6:24am

Arab leaders press Blinken for Gaza ceasefire after school blasts

Arab leaders publicly pressed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, hours after Palestinians said an Israeli air strike killed at least 15 people in a UN-run school being used as a shelter.

In a rare open display of disagreement, the top US diplomat pushed back as he stood next to his Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts at a press conference, saying a ceasefire would only let Hamas fighters regroup.

Blinken met the Saudi, Qatari, Emirati, Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers in Amman.

6am

Protesters march in major cities to demand Gaza ceasefire

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged protests in London, Berlin, Paris, Ankara, Istanbul and Washington on Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and castigate Israel after its military intensified its assault against Hamas.

In London, television footage showed large crowds holding sit-down protests blocking parts of the city centre, before marching to Trafalgar Square.

Police said they made 29 arrests for offences including inciting racial hatred and racially aggravated public order. Two people were arrested on suspicion of breaching terrorism legislation in connection with the wording of a banner displayed during the protest.

