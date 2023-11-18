A Palestinian man mourns his relatives, killed in Israeli bombardment, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip on November 18, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Photo AFP

Summary:

Israeli forces continue to operate in al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, where thousands of patients, medical staff and displaced people remain trapped.

The health system has collapsed across the Gaza Strip, just one element of a wider humanitarian crisis. Israel has begun to allow fuel to enter the territory, but Palestinians say it is not nearly enough to meet humanitarian needs and prevent disease.

Israeli forces continue to bomb locations across the entirety of Gaza, including in the southern part of the enclave, which had previously been described as a safe area for displaced Palestinians to travel to. Israel has indicated that Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, will be a focus of increased attacks.

At least 12,000 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas's attacks stands at about 1,200.

6:40pm

Al-Shifa now 'deserted': Hospital director

Speaking to Al Jazeera from al-Shifa, Director Mohammed Abu Salmiya says only he and a few others, including staff and patients, were left at Gaza's largest hospital.

Here are his translated comments:

The hospital is completely deserted. Some of the remaining patients and victims are lying in the corridor.

The centre of the hospital is surrounded by Israeli soldiers. They are in total control. Even we, the very few medical staff that remain, cannot move freely.

Many of those in critical conditions, including newborns and kidney patients, will die imminently if they are not evacuated.

Food at the hospitals is also running out.

4:44pm

Israel will expand operations in Gaza: PA minister

Israel's war in Gaza will not be limited to any one area and will expand into other parts of Gaza, Ammar Hijazi, assistant minister for multilateral affairs in the Palestinian ministry of foreign affairs, has said. "We think that they are doing it in stages. The north is just the beginning," he told Al Jazeera.

"They are going to make sure that Gaza, especially the northern and eastern parts, are unlivable and squeeze the population into a very limited geographical area in Gaza, pushing them to leave and be forcibly displaced from Palestine," Hijazi added.

When asked about the what post-war Gaza looks like, he said the priority was to first end the war in Gaza. "The nature of things is that we should have only one government that rules over the occupied Palestinian territories. And that government should come according to what people choose," he said.

3:44pm

Intense exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel across Lebanese border

Overnight Israeli army air strikes hit an an aluminium factory near Nabatieh, South Lebanon. According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency, this is the first time the Nabatieh region was targeted by Israel since its war in Lebanon in 2006.

According to Al Jazeera, this morning, Hezbollah fired about 20 rockets from Lebanon towards the settlements of Sassa and Shtoula, the Israeli army said. It reported no casualties. "There is no room today for discussions around stopping any front or reducing pressure [on Israel]," Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council said this morning, according to local media.

"As long as there is a war against Gaza and a threat against its population and the killing of children and women, all honorable resistance forces in our region will continue to put pressure on the Israelis by all possible means," he said.

3:38pm

Israel denies ordering al-Shifa evacuation

The Israeli army denies that it ordered patients and medical staff to evacuate al-Shifa Hospital. "It should be emphasized that at no point did the IDF ask to evacuate patients or medical teams," reads a statement from the military, reports Al Jazeera.

The army claimed instead that it "responded to the request of the director of Shifa Hospital" to allow those sheltering in the medical facility and who wished to evacuate to leave through "a secure axis". The army "even suggested that whenever there is a request to coordinate a medical evacuation, we will work to facilitate it and transfer the patients to other hospitals".

The statement was in stark contrast to accounts provided to Al Jazeera by the hospital's supervisor, an health official and a doctor. They said they received a one-hour deadline for evacuation and were forced to leave.

2:40pm

'Horrible, unprecedented, humiliating': Health official on evacuation order from al-Shifa

Munir al-Barsh, director general of Gaza's Health Ministry, gives his account of the Israeli army's forced evacuation of the medical facility to Al Jazeera, giving those inside one hour to leave. He told that the Israeli army called at about 9am [7:00 GMT], warning that all those leaving had to wave a white handkerchief and walk in a single-file line. "They were humiliated by soldiers all along the road," al-Barsh said.

About 450 patients were evacuated, while about 120 patients were left behind because they were immobile. To assist them, the hospital's director, four other doctors and a small group of nurses remained. They were promised that a UN delegation would be dispatched at about 11am [9:00 GMT] to take care of those remaining behind, al-Barsh explained. "We were forced to leave. Many of the patients were put on wheelchairs or rolling beds. Family members were forced to carry their wounded children or parents themselves.

"These are horrible, unprecedented scenes," the doctor said.

1:30pm

Impossible to evacuate everyone at al-Shifa within an hour, doctor says

A doctor, from inside al-Shifa Hospital, told Al Jazeera that Israeli army has given everyone at the hospital, just one hour to evacuate through al-Rashid street. But it is Impossible to evacuate everyone at al-Shifa within an hour. Explaining the reasons the doctor told that it's not the usual street or route that people evacuating to the south are supposed to take, they usually take Salah al-Din street, but they were asked to evacuate in one hour.

The doctor is also saying it is impossible to evacuate all these people in one hour, especially since they do not have any ambulances to transfer the patients and premature babies to the south.

12:50pm

Modi urges leaders to unite against challenges from Israel-Hamas war

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the leaders of developing countries to unite in the face of challenges resulting from the Israel-Hamas war. "This is the time when the countries of the Global South should unite for the greater global good," Modi said in a speech to a virtual summit of more than 100 countries on Friday, reports Al Jazeera.

India, which has positioned itself as a leader of the Global South, convened the Voice of Global South Summit to follow up on decisions made during the Group of 20 (G20) top world economies meeting in September. In his speech, Modi said that developing countries have "similar" priorities and condemned civilian deaths during the Israel-Hamas war. "India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7," the Indian leader said.

"We have exercised restraint, as well. We have given emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy. We also strongly condemn the deaths of civilians in the conflict between Israel and Hamas."

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, August 25, 2023. REUTERS File photo

12:23pm

Israeli forces give al-Shifa Hospital one hour to evacuate: source

A medical source has told Al Jazeera that Israeli forces have given doctors, patients and displaced people at al-Shifa Hospital an hour to evacuate the medical compound.

10:52am

Humanitarian agencies warn of disease and starvation in Gaza

Humanitarian agencies have warned that Gaza residents face the threat of starvation and disease as winter approaches, reports Al Jazeera.

The UN World Food Programme and World Health Organization say that nearly the entire population of the enclave is in desperate need of assistance.

Al Jazeera's Rory Challands, reporting from Gaza, said that the enclave is facing a humanitarian disaster that is both "on a vast scale" and "entirely man-made."

10:43am

Gaza hospital director says 26 dead in strike on Khan Yunis building

At least 26 people have been killed in a strike on a residential building in the southern Gaza Strip's Khan Yunis region, the director of a local hospital said Saturday.

The director of the Nasser hospital told AFP the facility had received 26 dead bodies and 23 people with serious injuries after a strike on the residential building in the city of Hamad.

9:58am

Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia call for end of Gaza war after APEC summit

Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia have called for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports quoting Reuters.

The three countries said they were issuing their statement to give a better and fair reflection of the discussions on the Gaza situation during a meeting of leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in San Francisco.

APEC leaders were divided on their response to wars in Ukraine and Gaza as their meeting wrapped up on Friday, reports Al Jazeera.

The 21 economies that make up the APEC forum – which includes Russia, China and the United States – did not mention either conflict in their final joint communique, the AFP news agency reported.

9:48am

European Commission stops advertising on X over Israel-Hamas war disinformation

The European Commission will suspend advertising on X, formerly Twitter, over concerns that the social media platform spreads disinformation about the Israel-Hamas war, according to Politico, reports Al Jazeera.

Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant said disinformation, particularly about the Israel-Hamas war, had led the commission to "recommend to temporarily suspend advertising on this platform until further notice to avoid risks of reputational damage to the Commission," Politico reported on Friday, citing an internal note.

In October, the commission sent X a formal request for information to explain how its handling of illegal content and disinformation connected to Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israeli complied with the bloc's new content moderation law.

The EU body's move comes amid scrutiny of X's role in shaping the narrative around the Israel-Hamas war.

On Friday, Elon Musk, X's owner, said that pro-Palestinian language and phrases such as "decolonization" and "from the river to the sea" imply genocide and that "clear calls for extreme violence" would result in suspension from the platform.

Musk's comments came as advertisers including Comcast and IBM suspended advertising on X after the South Africa-born businessman endorsed a post that critics said was anti-Semitic.

9:36am

17,000 litres of fuel enter Gaza for telecoms firm: Palestinian border official

Some 17,000 litres (about 4,500 gallons) of fuel entered Gaza Friday through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, a Palestinian border official said, the first shipment since Israel's war cabinet said it would allow regular deliveries, reports AFP.

The Palestinian official said the fuel was "for the telecommunications company" Paltel, which on Thursday confirmed a total communications blackout in Gaza after it ran out of fuel.

9:16am

Al-Shifa Hospital power outage causes 40 fatalities, including 4 Newborns: UN

As Israeli force raided Al-Shifa Hospital for a third day on Friday, administrators at the hospital reported the deaths of 40 patients, including four premature babies, since November 11 due to a lack of electricity at the medical facility, the UN reports, reports Al Jazeera.

The latest Gaza situation report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) also said that late night airstrikes on residential buildings in central Gaza's An Nuseirat area killed at least 20 people and left around 140 trapped under the rubble.

UNOCHA also reports that:

Since 7 October, at least 71 internally displaced people have been killed, and more than 570 injured, while sheltering at UN facilities in Gaza.

Overcrowding in UN shelters is contributing to the spread of diseases, including acute respiratory illness and diarrhea.

An estimated 830,000 people are sheltering at 154 UN-run locations in Gaza and the shelters are so overcrowded that, on average, there is one shower for every 700 people and a single toilet for every 150 people.

8:25am

Deadly Israeli air attack in Khan Younis

The bombing of a residential neighbourhood in the area, in the southern Gaza Strip, has led to 26 dead, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. The Palestinian state news agency Wafa said that 'around 26' people had been killed, the majority children.

8:10am

IMF official says conflict 'devastating' Gaza's population and economy

The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, also says that the fund is "seriously considering" augmenting Egypt's $3bn loan programme, due to the increased economic difficulties the country, which borders Gaza and Israel, is now facing. Egypt announced the IMF deal in October, in a bid to rescue its struggling economy.

8:00am

Israeli raid in Tubas kills one Palestinian

Medics at the Tubas Turkish Hospital confirmed a short while ago that one Palestinian had been killed during the raid, in the northern occupied West Bank. The man was named as 18-year-old Omar al-Shahrouri. The Palestinian state news agency Wafa said that two other people have been injured, says Al Jazeera.

7:40am

Elon Musk signals clamp down on Palestinian free speech on X: Al Jazeera

The world's richest man, and the controversial owner of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has posted that phrases such as "decolonization" and "from the river to the sea", along with similar euphemisms, "imply genocide". He added that "clear calls for extreme violence … will result in suspension" from the platform. A follow-up post said that "anyone advocating the genocide of *any* group" would be suspended from X, after he came under fire from pro-Palestinian users pointing out that the policy restricted their free speech. "From the river to the sea", ie, from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean Sea, is a pro-Palestinian slogan that defenders say is a call for freedom. They say that attempts to label it as anti-Semitic are part of a wider push to criminalise pro-Palestinian voices and shut down free speech, in light of a growing movement on social media criticising Israel's assault on Gaza, particularly among young people. Musk has long called himself a free speech absolutist and sought to portray his takeover of Twitter as an attempt to end left-wing censorship. The South Africa-born businessman's decision comes on the same day it emerged that Apple was planning to pause all advertising on X, according to Axios, after ads were reportedly placed alongside far-right content. Musk himself was accused of anti-Semitism after he said that a post claiming that Jewish communities support "dialectical hatred against whites" through support for immigration was "the absolute truth". As I said earlier this week, "decolonization", "from the river to the sea" and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide.



Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension. https://t.co/1fCFo5Lezb— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2023

7:30am

Satellite images show Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza at Israeli checkpoint: Al Jazeera

The images from the ground showing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza after Israel demanded they leave have evoked memories of the Nakba, the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homes in 1948 upon the formation of the state of Israel, reports Al Jazeera. Now, Maxar Technologies, a company specialising in satellite imagery, has released images taken from space on Friday that show a bottleneck at what Al Jazeera reporters on the ground have said is a checkpoint along Salah al-Din Street. The checkpoint contained cameras but no Israeli soldiers, as they performed remote surveillance on those passing through to the south.

7:30 am

Recap

Gaza's hospitals continue to come under attack by Israeli forces. At al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, thousands of medical staff, patients and displaced people say they are trapped by Israeli forces who now control the complex. An Israeli attack killed a doctor at al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza, according to the hospital's director. The Palestine Red Crescent says that two health facilities in Khan Younis have been without water for five days.

A Tanzanian citizen has been confirmed to have been among the dead in Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, according to the Tanzanian Foreign Ministry.

Israel has announced that it will allow two fuel trucks per day into Gaza to power water and sewage operations. Aid groups have said that will not be enough, while right-wing members of Israel's own government oppose any move to allow water or fuel into the besieged enclave.

The Israeli parliament's deputy speaker, Nissim Vaturi, has said that Israel should "burn Gaza now", rather than send in fuel and water.

The Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel says that service has been partially restored after it was able to secure some fuel for its generators.

Fears mount in southern Gaza, where Israel has threatened to expand ground operations. Israeli bombing has targeted areas of southern Gaza, including Khan Younis, home to hundreds of thousands of displaced people from the north of the Strip.

Disclaimer : The information provided in this thread has been gathered from sources, including BBC, Reuters, Al Jazeera, and other news networks

G M T Y

Detect language Afrikaans Albanian Amharic Arabic Armenian Azerbaijani Basque Belarusian Bengali Bosnian Bulgarian Catalan Cebuano Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Croatian Czech Danish Dutch English Esperanto Estonian Filipino Finnish French Frisian Galician Georgian German Greek Gujarati Haitian Creole Hausa Hawaiian Hebrew Hindi Hmong Hungarian Icelandic Igbo Indonesian Irish Italian Japanese Javanese Kannada Kazakh Khmer Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Sorani) Kyrgyz Lao Latin Latvian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Macedonian Malagasy Malay Malayalam Maltese Maori Marathi Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Norwegian Pashto Persian Polish Portuguese Punjabi Romanian Russian Samoan Scots Gaelic Serbian Sesotho Shona Sindhi Sinhala Slovak Slovenian Somali Spanish Sundanese Swahili Swedish Tajik Tamil Tatar Telugu Thai Turkish Ukrainian Urdu Uzbek Vietnamese Welsh Xhosa Yiddish Yoruba Zulu English -------- [ All ] -------- Afrikaans Albanian Amharic Arabic Armenian Azerbaijani Basque Belarusian Bengali Bosnian Bulgarian Catalan Cebuano Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Croatian Czech Danish Dutch English Esperanto Estonian Filipino Finnish French Frisian Galician Georgian German Greek Gujarati Haitian Creole Hausa Hawaiian Hebrew Hindi Hmong Hungarian Icelandic Igbo Indonesian Irish Italian Japanese Javanese Kannada Kazakh Khmer Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Sorani) Kyrgyz Lao Latin Latvian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Macedonian Malagasy Malay Malayalam Maltese Maori Marathi Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Norwegian Pashto Persian Polish Portuguese Punjabi Romanian Russian Samoan Scots Gaelic Serbian Sesotho Shona Sindhi Sinhala Slovak Slovenian Somali Spanish Sundanese Swahili Swedish Tajik Tamil Tatar Telugu Thai Turkish Ukrainian Urdu Uzbek Vietnamese Welsh Xhosa Yiddish Yoruba Zulu

Text-to-speech function is limited to 200 characters