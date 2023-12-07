Aid efforts ‘nearly impossible’ as Israel slams Gaza

Israeli forces fired gas bombs and rubber bullets at Palestinian youths during the ongoing clashes. There were no immediate reports on casualties.

Overnight, Israeli forces carried out several raids across the occupied Palestinian territories, resulting in one death, several injuries and dozens of arrests.

In Tulkarem, where one of the largest raids took place, Israeli forces deployed at least 30 armoured vehicles and surrounded all entrances to the Nour Shams refugee camps, according to an exclusive Al Jazeera video posted on X.

الصحفي ليث جعار للجزيرة: ما لا يقل عن 30 آلية عسكرية للاحتلال اقتحمت مدينة طولكرم وتحاصر كافة مداخل مخيم نور شمس وتدفع بجرافات إلى المنطقة#الأخبار #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/jYUSeMKa1H— قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) December 7, 2023

10:00am

UK defence chief heads to Israel to discuss ways to boost aid to Gaza: Al Jazeera

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps will use a trip to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories to push for humanitarian aid to be delivered faster to Gaza, including by sea directly, Reuters news agency reports.