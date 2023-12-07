Aid efforts ‘nearly impossible’ as Israel slams Gaza
Summary
- Palestinians across Gaza face relentless Israeli bombardment as military offensive in the south of the enclave continues.
- UN chief Guterres invokes seldom-used Article 99 to force the Security Council to address war in Gaza, warning of deepening "catastrophe".
- Gaza City's al-Ahli Arab Hospital is at full capacity, Health Ministry spokesman warns, as health system struggles to cope with new influx of wounded.
- At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since 7 October. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.
10:22am
Clashes erupt between Israeli forces, Palestinians in Ramallah: Al jazeera
Israeli forces fired gas bombs and rubber bullets at Palestinian youths during the ongoing clashes. There were no immediate reports on casualties.
Overnight, Israeli forces carried out several raids across the occupied Palestinian territories, resulting in one death, several injuries and dozens of arrests.
In Tulkarem, where one of the largest raids took place, Israeli forces deployed at least 30 armoured vehicles and surrounded all entrances to the Nour Shams refugee camps, according to an exclusive Al Jazeera video posted on X.
10:00am
UK defence chief heads to Israel to discuss ways to boost aid to Gaza: Al Jazeera
"We are working to find the best way to get aid and support to those in desperate need in the quickest and most direct route. That includes options by land, sea and air," Shapps was quoted by Reuters as saying.
The UK, which is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has resisted calls for a new UN vote calling for ceasefire in Gaza.
Shapps is also expected to hold meetings with Palestinian officials in the occupied West Bank during his visit.
9:50am
United Arab Emirates circulates new draft Security Council resolution: Al Jazeera
The Gulf country has called for the Security Council to "urgently" adopt a humanitarian ceasefire resolution after UN chief Guterres invoked Article 99, reports Al Jazeera.
"This is a moral and humanitarian imperative and we urge all countries to support the call of the Secretary-General," the UAE's UN mission said in a post on X.
The UAE, which is one of 15 Security Council members, said its draft resolution has the support of the Arab group and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
9:45am
Reactions to UN chief Guterres invoking Article 99
- WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: "I support Secretary-General @antonioguterres' letter to the @UN Security Council, invoking Article 99 and appealing for a ceasefire. #Gaza's health system is on its knees and near total collapse. We need peace for health."
- Pedro Sanchez, Spanish prime minister: "The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is unbearable. I convey all my support to the Secretary General of @UN, Antonio Guterres, in his invocation of Article 99 of the United Nations Charter. I fully share your reasons for appealing to the Security Council."
- Jennifer Cassidy, diplomacy lecturer at the University of Oxford: "It's essentially pushing the panic button at the UN and taking over control of the UN Security Council Agenda. Having worked at the UN and been in many UNSC meetings – this is an unprecedented move. It is a small ounce of hope but some hope nonetheless."
- Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary general: "It is an extremely rarely used tool and as big of an alarm bell as it gets regarding international peace and security."
- Eli Cohen, Israeli minister of foreign affairs: "Guterres' tenure is a danger to world peace. His request to activate Article 99 and the call for a ceasefire in Gaza constitutes support of the Hamas terrorist organization and an endorsement of the murder of the elderly, the abduction of babies and the rape of women."