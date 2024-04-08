38 Palestinians become victims of Israeli military operations in Gaza Strip in 24 hours

Hamas-Israel war

BSS/TASS
08 April, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 11:52 am

Related News

38 Palestinians become victims of Israeli military operations in Gaza Strip in 24 hours

In the south of the enclave, Israeli aircraft targeted a group of civilians in the town of Al-Nasr, killing at least one civilian and wounding several others

BSS/TASS
08 April, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 08 April, 2024, 11:52 am
Violent ground combat has been underway for weeks, sometimes around Gaza&#039;s hospitals. Photo: AFP
Violent ground combat has been underway for weeks, sometimes around Gaza's hospitals. Photo: AFP

At least 38 civilians were killed and over 70 were injured as a result of Israeli shelling in various areas of the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Palestinian agency WAFA reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the occupying forces committed four massacres, resulting in the death of 38 citizens and the wounding of 71 others," the agency noted, citing health sources in the Palestinian enclave.

According to them, six civilians were killed and several were injured as a result of Israeli air raids in the area of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the south of the enclave, Israeli aircraft targeted a group of civilians in the town of Al-Nasr, killing at least one civilian and wounding several others. Six bodies of the dead were recovered from the rubble of a house bombed by occupation forces in the Shujayya neighborhood of Gaza City.

The number of victims of the military operation carried out by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of October last year has already reached 33,175. Over the past period, more than 75,800 people were injured in the Palestinian enclave.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on 7 October 2023, after fighters from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking hundreds hostage.

Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out retaliatory strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria.
 
On 1 December, the Israeli army accused Hamas of violating a ceasefire that had taken effect on 24 November and resumed combat operations in the Gaza Strip. Palestinians held the US responsible for the renewed Israeli aggression.

World+Biz / Middle East

Israel / Palestine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

2h | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

1d | Wheels
To be sure, the richest boomers will have plenty to leave to their heirs. But it’s unclear how much of a difference that will make. Photo: Bloomberg

The 'Great Wealth Transfer' is a delusion

1d | Panorama
Patience was cited as one of the reasons behind women being better at haggling in our recent customer-seller survey in the capital. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Men Vs Women: Who reigns supreme when it comes to haggling?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

DU's fine arts student Nathan Bom's militant organization 'Kuki-Chin'

15h | Videos
Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

Rise of Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Amid US-China Tensions

1h | Videos
Khagrachari is ready to welcome tourists around the holidays

Khagrachari is ready to welcome tourists around the holidays

3h | Videos
Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

Various offers to attract tourists in Kuakata

20h | Videos