3 Palestinian women and 30 children freed as truce extended

Residential buildings, destroyed in Israeli strikes during the conflict, lie in ruin, amid a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Gaza City November 26, 2023. REUTERS/Bassam Masoud

Here are the latest updates from the Hamas-Israel war -

3 Palestinian women and 30 children were freed from Israeli prisons as the truce was extended

A Qatari official said the true has been extended by two days

The truce means at least 20 more Israeli captives held in Gaza and 60 Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons will be freed.

1 Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank town of Beitunia

The Red Cross said it has successfully facilitated the release and transfer of 11 Israeli captives held in Gaza

More than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 1,200 in Israel since 7 October

08:10am

Truce extension is 'glimpse of hope and humanity': UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Reuters

The truce extension between Israel and Hamas is a "glimpse of hope and humanity in the middle of the darkness of war", said UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

He said he "strongly" hopes it will enable the UN to increase humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza, reports BBC.

But he warned even with the additional time it gave, it would be "impossible to satisfy all the dramatic needs of the population in Gaza".

The UN has been delivering some humanitarian aid to Gaza via the Rafah border crossing from Egypt and it also wants to be able to use the Kerem Shalom border crossing, controlled by Israel

08:03am

Blinken to visit Israel and West Bank again this week

Away from the hostage release for the moment, we've just heard that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the Middle East again later this week, reports BBC.

File photo of State Secretary Antony J Blinken. Photo: Bloomberg

He will visit Israel and the West Bank - and will discuss getting continued aid into Gaza, secure the release of all hostages and "improve protections for civilians in Gaza".

It is his third trip to the region since the Israel-Hamas war began.

07:56am

US fears Israel's war on Gaza will affect presidential campaign

The White House does not support any kind of long-term ceasefire. They are using, along with Israel, this current ceasefire as a chance to plan the next stage of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, reports Al Jazeera.

The only two fears that the US has is that the Israeli offensive stretches on into the middle of next year and the heat of the presidential campaign.

Clearly, Biden is losing a great deal of key demographic support among the electorate because of his complete green light to Israel.

Secondly, the main fear that the US has right now is that Israel will resume carpet bombing; that it will use the same tactics that it has used in the north in central Gaza and southern Gaza as it resumes the military campaign.

Clearly, Gaza is an enclosed population and the US understands that. There is nowhere for people to go.

07:52am

Two injured as Israeli forces raid town near Jenin

According to the Wafa news agency, one young man was shot in the leg and another was hit by shrapnel in his head, following confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian residents in the town of Ya'bad, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Wafa quoted local sources as saying that during the raid, Israeli forces also ransacked several neighbourhoods in the town.

Israeli forces also reportedly stormed the Kharouba and Sabah al-Khair neighbourhoods of Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

07:30am

Biden reiterates call for 'two-state solution' to resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict

US President Joe Biden said in a statement posted on X that the "only way to guarantee the long-term security" of both the Israeli and the Palestinian people is to reach a "two-state solution".

A two-state solution is the only way to guarantee the long-term security of both the Israeli and the Palestinian people.



To make sure Israelis and Palestinians alike live in equal measure of freedom and dignity, we will not give up on working towards that goal. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 28, 2023

"To make sure Israelis and Palestinians alike live in equal measure of freedom and dignity, we will not give up on working towards that goal," Biden said, as the fourth batch of Israeli captives and imprisoned Palestinians were being exchanged.

Several previous US administrations have expressed their support for a "two-state solution" to break the Israeli-Palestinian impasse, but doubts have been mounting about the viability of such a goal as talks have stalled for years, and Israel continues to expand illegal settlements on occupied territory.

07:00am

More Israeli hostages, Palestinians expected to be freed with extended truce

An Israel-Hamas truce in Gaza was poised to stretch into a fifth day on Tuesday amid expectations the group will free more of the hostages in return for greater aid flows and Israel's release of imprisoned Palestinians.

Hostages who were abducted by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 attack on Israel, are handed over by Hamas militants to members of the International Committee of the Red Cross, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel amid a temporary truce, in an unknown location in the Gaza Strip, in this screengrab taken from video released November 27, 2023. Hamas Military Wing/Handout via REUTERS

After releasing 11 Israelis from the coastal Mediterranean strip on Monday, Hamas has freed 69 of the about 240 hostages it took during an incursion into southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures.

Hamas-affiliated media reported early on Tuesday that Israel freed 30 Palestinian children and three women, in the truce's fourth swap.