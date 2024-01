Members of Palestine Red Crescent ambulance teams transfer an injured Palestinian woman on a stretcher from an ambulance to Shuhada al-Aqsa hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, in this still image obtained from video released January 8, 2024. Palestine Red Crescent Society via REUTERS

At least 26,422 Palestinians have been killed and 65,087 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 Oct, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours 165 Palestinians were killed and 290 injured, the ministry added.