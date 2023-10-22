17 trucks carrying aid enter war-torn Gaza from Egypt

Palestinians gather around the remains of a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in the northern Gaza Strip October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef

For the second day in a row, trucks carrying aid crossed the Rafah border passage on Sunday from Egypt into the besieged and heavily bombarded Gaza Strip, AFP correspondents reported.

Sunday saw the passage of 17 trucks, a day after 20 trucks carried medical aid, food and water into the Palestinian enclave .

The United Nations has estimated about 100 trucks per day are needed to meet the needs of Gaza, where over 4,600 people have been killed under Israeli air strikes and over a million people have been displaced.