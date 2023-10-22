117 children killed in last 24hrs; death toll now 4,651: Gaza health ministry
The ministry also said in a statement that 266 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours, including 117 children.
Gaza's health ministry has said at least 4,651 people have been killed in the Strip since 7 October.
It adds that 14,245 people have been wounded.
The ministry also said in a statement that 266 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours, including 117 children.
Fears have grown of the death toll rising in the event of a ground invasion by Israeli forces.