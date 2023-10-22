117 children killed in last 24hrs; death toll now 4,651: Gaza health ministry

Palestinian children cry before the body of a loved one. The photo was taken by Ismail Jood, a photojournalist in Gaza. The date could not be independently verified. Photo: @ismail.jood

Gaza's health ministry has said at least 4,651 people have been killed in the Strip since 7 October.

It adds that 14,245 people have been wounded.

The ministry also said in a statement that 266 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours, including 117 children.

Fears have grown of the death toll rising in the event of a ground invasion by Israeli forces.