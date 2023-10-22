117 children killed in last 24hrs; death toll now 4,651: Gaza health ministry

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 06:47 pm

Related News

117 children killed in last 24hrs; death toll now 4,651: Gaza health ministry

The ministry also said in a statement that 266 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours, including 117 children.

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 06:47 pm
Palestinian children cry before the body of a loved one. The photo was taken by Ismail Jood, a photojournalist in Gaza. The date could not be independently verified. Photo: @ismail.jood
Palestinian children cry before the body of a loved one. The photo was taken by Ismail Jood, a photojournalist in Gaza. The date could not be independently verified. Photo: @ismail.jood

Gaza's health ministry has said at least 4,651 people have been killed in the Strip since 7 October.

It adds that 14,245 people have been wounded.

The ministry also said in a statement that 266 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours, including 117 children.

Fears have grown of the death toll rising in the event of a ground invasion by Israeli forces.

Israel -Hamas / Israel-Hamas conflcit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

3h | Wheels
The current E210 Corolla lineup consists of a sophisticated design that&#039;s sportier than ever before. The Corolla Cross, on the other hand, looks much tamer. Photos: Saikat Roy

Toyota Corolla Cross: Contender for the next most popular crossover in Bangladesh

3h | Wheels
Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

4h | Features
Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

26m | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

2h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

6h | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

7h | Corporate Talks