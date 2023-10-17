113 US House lawmakers urge Biden to desist calls for de-escalation in Gaza

A bipartisan group of 113 US House lawmakers have written to US President Joe Biden refusing to accept calls from some progressive for "de-escalation" in the ongoing war in Gaza.

They also urged for further sanctions on Iran over its support for Hamas, the Times of Israel reports.

"Premature de-escalation would be a victory for the terrorists, and allow them to continue to threaten Israeli civilians with future attacks," states the letter signed by 63 Democrats and 50 Republicans.

"We urge the administration to take all necessary steps to cut off Iranian funding sources. This includes maximum enforcement of all US sanctions, and taking any and all steps to end Iran's oil trade to China, which currently brings in $150 million per day in revenue.

"On October 18, UN ballistic missile sanctions will expire under the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). This cannot be allowed to happen. We urge your administration to work with our European allies to immediately implement snapback sanctions on Iran at the UN Security Council," the statement said.

The representatives also urge Biden to put significant pressure on Qatar and Turkey to cease their support for Hamas and expel the terror group's leaders whom they host.