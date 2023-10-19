100 lorries of aid a day needed in Gaza: UN

FILE PHOTO: Trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Egyptian NGOs for Palestinians, wait for the reopening of the Rafah crossing at the Egyptian side, to enter Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said at least 100 lorries of aid a day needed in Gaza, reports BBC.

Aid agencies say Gaza needs far more aid than the initial 20 lorries announced by US President Biden as he flew from yesterday's visit to Israel.

The UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, says about 100 lorries a day will be required.

Egypt has agreed to reopen its border crossing with Gaza to allow deliveries through, though preparation for this are taking time.

Diplomatic contacts over aid for Palestinians are continuing, with the Egyptian president Abdul Fattah al-Sisi due to host King Abdullah of Jordan today.

Both Egypt and Jordan have been at peace with Israel for many years and have played significant mediation roles in previous conflicts.

A British-Palestinian man in Rafah in southern Gaza - just over the border from the queues of aid lorries on the Egyptian side - tells the BBC his family of 16 are surviving on tinned food and some still water, reports BBC.

"We have no water, no electricity, very patchy internet. We hear bombing, it's far away, but we can hear it, the children are scared," Mohammed tells the World at One on Radio 4.

Mohammed says there is no water left for showering and their hygiene is low.

"The main objective is to survive," he says.

When asked about the prospect of Israeli troops coming in, Mohammed says: "In a war, anything can happen. Wars have collateral."

A British-Palestinian man in Rafah in southern Gaza - just over the border from the queues of aid lorries on the Egyptian side - tells the BBC his family of 16 are surviving on tinned food and some still water.

"We have no water, no electricity, very patchy internet. We hear bombing, it's far away, but we can hear it, the children are scared," Mohammed tells the World at One on Radio 4.

Mohammed says there is no water left for showering and their hygiene is low.

"The main objective is to survive," he says.

When asked about the prospect of Israeli troops coming in, Mohammed says: "In a war, anything can happen. Wars have collateral."