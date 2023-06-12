Reading Out Loud to Master a Language

Remember the school days when a teacher would arbitrarily pick a student and ask them to read aloud in front of the whole class? It was embarrassing for some and incredibly uncomfortable for introverts, as all eyes were fixed on that one specific student. Now, what if I told you that this practice not only helps overcome the fear of public speaking but can also be a transformative tool for mastering a language? Yes, reading out loud has its fair share of advantages when it comes to language learning.

The effectiveness of reading aloud versus reading silently has been a topic of debate. While some language users find comfort in silent reading, others enjoy the practice of reading out loud. Although reading aloud may not be important for everyone, it is highly effective for those aiming to learn a new language. This practice engages various language skills, such as reading, writing, pronunciation, speaking, and fluency, thereby aiding learners in becoming more proficient.

Firstly, reading aloud is beneficial for pronunciation. It provides an opportunity to utter words with proper intonation, manner, and place of articulation. When individuals read aloud, they focus on accurately reciting the words, leading to more consistent pronunciation over time. Even when reading aloud in a group setting, a classmate may point out any mistakes, helping learners improve further. Additionally, reading aloud can boost the confidence of those who struggle with public speaking or social anxiety, helping them communicate more fluently. This can be particularly beneficial for students with dyslexia.

Moreover, reading aloud enhances comprehension and fluency by forcing readers to focus on each word and sentence. This technique enables learners to spot typos and grammatical errors in the text, thereby advancing their grammatical accuracy and range. Fluency is also improved because when you read aloud, you read in chunks, which ultimately stores blocks of words and collocations in your brain. When you need to use those words in a real-life setting, they come to mind as a block, not just individual words.

Besides, reading is the most powerful skill that directly contributes to writing. By exposing themselves to various texts, learners can acquire a wide range of vocabulary and learn different writing styles and techniques that they can apply to their own writing. Reading aloud can be even more effective because the reader becomes more aware of whether the sentences make sense, and the information is more likely to stick in their brain compared to just reading silently.

Lastly, through reading, individuals often encounter new ideas and perspectives. Reading aloud fosters critical thinking abilities as readers must analyze and interpret the text to convey its meaning accurately. This cultivates effective communication skills in both speaking and writing, enabling individuals to express themselves more convincingly and persuasively.

When embarking on the language learning journey, it is recommended to focus on pronunciation rules initially, followed by silent reading while attentively listening to teachers or audio recordings. Once ready, learners can start reading the same text aloud. Regular exposure to the sounds and melodies of the target language assists in improving one's ability to imitate it.

The writer Abir Hasan Talha of TBS Graduates is an Edge Associate from Northern University Bangladesh. You can contact him at [email protected].