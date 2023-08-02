Mythosphere:  OSL freshers' reception at Dhaka University

The Department of Organization Strategy & Leadership (OSL) of Dhaka University hosted a freshers' reception event— Mythosphere: Rise of New Leaders— to welcome the department's 6th Batch students with ardor and creativity. The event, held on July 31, at the TSC venue, captivated attendees with its unique theme and engaging activities.

Infusing innovation into the freshers' reception for the second consecutive year, OSL chose "The Realm of Mythology" as this year's theme, connecting the students with ancient legends and captivating tales. Months of planning and work culminated in the grand celebration that began at 8 am, with the OSL 6th Batch juniors arriving promptly according to their reporting time.

They were warmly greeted with Team-Wise t-shirts, each adorned with a unique logo and flag inspired by Greek and Norse mythology, symbolizing their team identities.

The event kicked off with a thrilling Treasure Hunting game, where teams sought to uncover clues and truths alongside their teammates. Team Valhalla claimed victory in the first game. The day continued with a series of more engaging games, including the blindfold cup game, brick walk, moonwalk, and cloner master, igniting the competitive spirit among the juniors, with all six teams competing for points.

At 3:30 pm, the event was graced by esteemed guests, including the Chief Guest, Dr. Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, Dean of the Faculty of Business, University of Dhaka, alongside respected faculties and Mr. Sohan Mia, Business Development Manager at Kampus Group. Their inspiring speeches added depth to the occasion, emphasizing the importance of leadership and camaraderie.

Adding to the allure of the event, a 360 Degree Photobooth was arranged outside the TSC auditorium by Kampus Group, creating memorable moments and capturing candid snapshots of joyous faces.

As the day progressed, the cultural extravaganza commenced at 4:30 pm, featuring performances by both seniors and juniors, encompassing singing, dancing, drama, and stand-up comedy. Team Camelot secured the highest score in the five exhilarating games, and their leader was crowned and awarded gifts as a token of appreciation for her extraordinary performance.

"Mythosphere served as an opportunity for us to come together, celebrate, and embrace the spirit of leadership in an extraordinary way," said the Mythosphere organizing committee head.

The event showcased the creativity, talent, and leadership potential of the new batch, setting a promising tone for the future leaders of University of Dhaka.