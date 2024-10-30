BUTEXDC National Debate Festival 2024 set to commence on November 1

Bangladesh University of Textiles (BUTEX) Debating Club (BUTEXDC) is set to host the "BUTEXDC National Debate Festival-2024" beginning Friday, November 1, with the motto "এখনো আলো আসে, জানালা খোলা রাখি..." for the Bangla segment and "Between Sacred Silence and Sleep" for the English segment.

This year's festival will feature two segments, with 42 inter-school and college teams and 32 inter-university teams competing in the Bangla segment (Bangla Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition). The English segment (English British Parliamentary Debate Competition) will see 48 inter-club teams compete. Over 60 core adjudicators and 100 invited adjudicators will be present across all competition levels, including inter-club, inter-school-college, and inter-university.

The festival will conclude on November 9 with the inter-school-college and inter-university finals, a prize-giving ceremony, and a cultural program held at the BUTEX Auditorium.

Sabiha Moon Taha, President of the BUTEX Debating Club, emphasized the event's societal impact: "Through this year's national debate festival, we aim to sharpen our vision and deepen our sense of responsibility towards society. Debate not only fosters argumentation skills but also broadens our thinking and accountability. We hope to showcase the hospitality of BUTEX and the textile community through this event."

General Secretary Tanvir Hossain added, "Our goal is to expand thought and nurture talent beyond competition. This festival encourages keeping open minds in pursuit of truth, and we believe it will reinforce BUTEX's reputation across the nation."