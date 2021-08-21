Zoya Akhtar to launch star kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in ‘Archie’ comic adaptation

Zoya Akhtar to launch star kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in 'Archie' comic adaptation.
Zoya Akhtar to launch star kids Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in 'Archie' comic adaptation.

"Gully Boy" director Zoya Akhtar is reportedly working on an Indian adaptation of 'Archie Comics' for Netflix.

The acclaimed director is hunting for some fresh faces to play a bunch of friends in the international adaptation, reports Pinkvilla.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney- Sridevi Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is being cast as Betty and Veronica, respectively for the project.

Suhana was recently featured in her colleague's short film, The Grey Part of Blue, and won the hearts of her fans on social media.

Noted director Boney Kapoor also confirmed earlier this year that his daughter Khushi is ready to face the cameras. The director also mentioned that he will not launch his daughter and will leave it to her to earn her first film.

Rumours are rife that Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim are also on the run to play the title character Archie on the Netflix series.

Zoya is currently working on the script and will certainly take this film on floors by this year. "With so much uncertainty around the theatrical medium, Zoya will complete her digital venture first and only then move onto her much-awaited gangster drama, which is said to be featuring Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif in lead," a source stated.

Apart from the Archie adaptation, Zoya is also creatively involved in the Salim-Javed documentary for Netflix. It's said to be one of the most ambitious projects chronicling the journey of India's greatest writer duo, with a co-production between Excel Entertainment and Salman Khan Films.

